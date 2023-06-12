Innofactor Plc: Cancellation of treasury shares registered in the trade register

Finnish English

Innofactor Plc Total number of voting rights and capital, on June 12, 2023, at 14:15 Finnish time

Innofactor Plc published on May 10, 2023 a Stock Exchange Release related to decision to cancel 1,044,534 shares held by the Company.

The cancellation of shares has been registered in the trade register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office on June 12, 2023.

After registering Innofactor Plc has a total of 36,343,691 shares and the total number of votes attached to the shares is 36,343,691.

After the cancellation, Innofactor Plc doesn’t hold any shares in the Company. The cancellation of the shares has no effect on the share capital of Innofactor Plc.

Espoo, June 12, 2023

INNOFACTOR PLC

Sami Ensio, CEO

