Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Strategic Business Report 2023: United States CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $321.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$197.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$321.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$217.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.

Looking Ahead to 2023



Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 727 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $197.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $321.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Alters Pharmaceutical Industry and API Production Dynamics

COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply Shortages, Driving the Need to Revamp Domestic Industry Structure

Pandemic Leads US to Focus on Stockpiling & Localized Manufacturing to Rectify Supply Chain Flaws

Percentage Breakdown of API Manufacturing Facilities by Country for Drug Production in the US

Revamping Local Production Capacity

Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 on API Availability Incites Players to Reconfigure Supply Chain

COVID-19 Pandemic: A Wake-Up Call for API Seekers to Mitigate Supply Risks

Short-Term Strategies

Long-Term Strategies

Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for APIs

Number of CMO Sites for Vaccine Production in Select Countries

Competition

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth

Regional Landscape

North America Dominates the Global API Market

US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs

China Continues to Remain a Major Hub

COVID-19 Brings Europe's High Reliance on APIs Sourced from Outside under Spotlight

India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production

Domestic Production and Import Share of Select API/Advanced Intermediates in India: 2019

Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma Companies

Leading Players

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market

Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products

Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise

Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand

The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates

Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis

Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise

AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development

Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients

Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects

Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2021

Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand

Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well

Sponsor Market Cap for the FDA-Approved Biologic FDA NMEs

Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs

Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API

Global Personalized Medicine Market

Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs

Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth

Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions

Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well

Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 266 Featured)

AbbVie Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

BASF SE

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla Ltd.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Novartis International AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jukfru

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment