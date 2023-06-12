Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Global Strategic Business Report 2023: United States CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API): Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach $321.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$197.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$321.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6% CAGR and reach US$217.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $68.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$68.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$51.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR.
Looking Ahead to 2023
Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.
Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
What`s New for 2023?
MARKET OVERVIEW
- COVID-19 Alters Pharmaceutical Industry and API Production Dynamics
- COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply Shortages, Driving the Need to Revamp Domestic Industry Structure
- Pandemic Leads US to Focus on Stockpiling & Localized Manufacturing to Rectify Supply Chain Flaws
- Percentage Breakdown of API Manufacturing Facilities by Country for Drug Production in the US
- Revamping Local Production Capacity
- Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 on API Availability Incites Players to Reconfigure Supply Chain
- COVID-19 Pandemic: A Wake-Up Call for API Seekers to Mitigate Supply Risks
- Short-Term Strategies
- Long-Term Strategies
- Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine Development to Spur Demand for APIs
- Number of CMO Sites for Vaccine Production in Select Countries
- Competition
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude
- Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market Set to Witness Rapid Growth
- Regional Landscape
- North America Dominates the Global API Market
- US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On Chinese APIs
- China Continues to Remain a Major Hub
- COVID-19 Brings Europe's High Reliance on APIs Sourced from Outside under Spotlight
- India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production
- Domestic Production and Import Share of Select API/Advanced Intermediates in India: 2019
- Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma Companies
- Leading Players
- Recent Market Activity
- World Brands
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market
- Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of Suppliers for Best Quality Products
- Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise
- Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
- The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates
- Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
- Demand for HPAPIs on the Rise
- AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development
- Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency Ingredients
- Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects
- Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2021
- Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand
- Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well
- Sponsor Market Cap for the FDA-Approved Biologic FDA NMEs
- Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs
- Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand for Complex API
- Global Personalized Medicine Market
- Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs
- Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth
- Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in Under Developed Regions
- Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related Mortality Spell Increased Demand
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
- Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well
- Novel Technology for Continuous Manufacturing of APIs
