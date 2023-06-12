The Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market is forecasted to grow by USD 3241.58 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.24% % during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stick Vacuum Cleaner Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467544/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the stick vacuum cleaner market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing number of smart cities, the increasing popularity of home appliances, and social factors driving the adoption of stick vacuum cleaners.



The stick vacuum cleaner market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Home

• Commercial



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing demand via online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the stick vacuum cleaner market growth during the next few years. Also, new product launches and increasing concerns over health and hygiene will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the stick vacuum cleaner market covers the following areas:

• Stick vacuum cleaner market sizing

• Stick vacuum cleaner market forecast

• Stick vacuum cleaner market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading stick vacuum cleaner market vendors that include AB Electrolux, Alfred Karcher SE and Co KG, Beko A and NZ Pty Ltd., BISSELL Homecare Inc., Dyson Group Co., Eastman Chemical Co., JS Global Lifestyle Co. Ltd., KENT RO Systems Ltd., klinsmann Intelligent Technology, Koninklijke Philips NV, LG Electronics Inc., Makita Corp., Miele and Cie. KG, Nilfisk AS, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Stanley Black and Decker Inc., Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd., and Xiaomi Communications Co. Ltd.. Also, the stick vacuum cleaner market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467544/?utm_source=GNW



