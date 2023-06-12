India Power Distribution Tariffs Analysis Report 2023

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Distribution Tariffs in India - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Power distribution utilities rely on tariffs to generate revenue and cover expenses and network expansion costs. This business model seems reasonable at first glance. However, despite this, are often plagued with losses. The question is, where does the system fail? Is it due to the discoms prioritizing consumer interests or the authorities' intentions to create a politically acceptable system?



It is challenging to achieve unbiased clarity in the space of power distribution, but it is evident that the context and intentions of authorities play a role in hindering the financial sustainability of discoms.

This unfortunate reality continues to plague discoms, and tariff rationalization may offer a solution to this problem. However, to understand why this is necessary, we must first acknowledge that there is no mandate for state discoms in India to adjust the cost of supply annually. Furthermore, net metering payouts are based on the average cost of electricity supply or the cost of supply for only 8-9 states out of the total 29.

So, why are discoms not adjusting their tariffs accordingly? The cost of generating electricity has increased, particularly for thermal power due to fuel cost appreciation and technology improvements to reduce emissions in the country.



In this regard there is a need for a dossier which attempts to make a few analytical observations that are relevant for the states, their regulators and other stake holders listing various components which goes into tariff computation of different consumers as per their respective distribution utilities.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited

BSES Rajdhani

BSES Yamuna

Torent Power

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company

Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Compnay

Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited

Uttar Gujarat Vij Company Limited

Madhya Gujarat Vij Company Limited

Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited

Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Viatarn Company Limited

Jaipur Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited

Dakshinanchal Vdyut Vitaran Nigam Limited

Kanpur Electricity Supply Company Limited

All Other State & Private Distribution Utilities & Franchises

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sugbuj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.