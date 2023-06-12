Auddia Announces Launch of Its faidr 3.0 Mobile App





Auddia has launched faidr 3.0, the next evolution of its audio Superapp, with entirely new look and feel alongside more features and exclusive content offerings

faidr 3.0 is currently available on iOS and will be available on Android in early Q3

BOULDER, CO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) (NASDAQ:AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company"), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, announced today that it has released faidr 3.0, the new evolution of its Superapp with a vastly different look and feel and new exclusive content offerings.

The faidr 3.0 app now offers ad-free AM/FM, podcasts, and many hours of exclusive content including Music Casts (podcast and playlist hybrids only available on faidr), Music Stations (wall-to-wall music programs), and Discovr (up-and-coming artists, hand selected and curated by faidr), all brought together with a new user interface.

“faidr 3.0 is attractive, intuitive, and packed with unique content and features for today’s serious radio streamer looking for the most premium experience,” said Auddia’s CEO Michael Lawless. “This next phase of faidr is an exciting one. We’re very proud of how this planned update looks and operates, and we think our users will be as well.”

In February of 2023, the Company announced the creation of a proprietary streaming platform . That platform is now the engine behind faidr’s Music Cast offering, which allows full-music-track plays within a talk episode, much like a podcast. Working with veteran radio and podcast talent and hosts, faidr is releasing a steady stream of new Music Cast episodes, approximately 20 new hours per month of programming, which will ramp up as the year progresses.

The Company is currently developing back-end automation for hosts to easily execute and broadcast Music Casts within faidr. Upon completion, access to this content-management system will be granted to users, allowing them to create their own Music Casts on faidr. Auddia is targeting early 2024 to bring that functionality, called User Casts, to faidr.

“We think the next evolution of radio, outside of personalization from a listening standpoint, is democratizing the airwaves for users that want their voices heard,” said Theo Romeo, Auddia’s Chief Marketing Officer. “Our charter has always been to reinvent audio in a way that meets consumers where they are today and where they are going while remaining a friend and ally to broadcasters, artists, and content creators. We think faidr 3.0 is an exciting new step toward that future.”

Auddia will be launching the faidr 3.0 product in Android in early Q3. In May of this year, the Company launched podcasting in its Android product, and will be adding faidrRadio, its exclusive content programming, to Android in mid-June. With that addition, both Android and iOS apps will have satisfied the first phase of the Company’s Superapp strategy .

iOS users can visit https://apps.apple.c om/us/app/faidr/id1567629951 to download the new app.

About Auddia Inc.

Auddia, through its proprietary AI platform for audio identification and classification and related technologies, is reinventing how consumers engage with AM/FM radio, podcasts, and other audio content. Auddia’s flagship audio superapp, called faidr, brings two industry firsts to the audio-streaming landscape: subscription-based, ad-free listening on any AM/FM radio station and podcasts with interactive digital feeds that support deeper stories and open untapped revenue streams to podcasters. faidr also delivers exclusive content and playlists, and showcases exciting new artists, hand-picked by curators and DJs. Both differentiated offerings address large and rapidly growing audiences with strong purchase intent. For more information, visit: www.auddia.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 about the Company's current expectations about future results, performance, prospects and opportunities. Statements that are not historical facts, such as "anticipates," "believes" and "expects" or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the Company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. These and other risks and uncertainties are discussed more fully in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the section titled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as well as other disclosures contained in the Annual Report and subsequent filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.