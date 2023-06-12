The Global Healthy Snack Market is forecasted to grow by USD 28.46 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Healthy Snack Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467543/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the healthy snack market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in disposable income and change in lifestyle, evolving taste preferences, and growing inclination towards healthy snacks.



The healthy snack market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Savory

• Bakery

• Fruit

• Dairy

• Others



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growth of online retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the healthy snack market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing the replacement of meals with healthy snacks and rising in strategic partnerships and recent developments will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the healthy snack market covers the following areas:

• Healthy snack market sizing

• Healthy snack market forecast

• Healthy snack market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading healthy snack market vendors that include B and G Foods Inc., Calbee Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Danone SA, Del Monte Foods Inc., DFM Foods Ltd., Dole Packaged Foods LLC, General Mills Inc., Hormel Foods Corp., Kellogg Co., LT Foods Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Monsoon Harvest, Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Select Harvests Ltd., Sun Maid Growers of California, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Tyson Foods Inc., and Warrell Corp.. Also, the healthy snack market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

