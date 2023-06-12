2023 Efficient Batch Record Review and Product Release Training - Webinar

Dublin, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Efficient Batch Record Review and Product Release Training" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Most Regulatory Agencies require firms to have written procedures in place to document production and process controls, better known as batch records. Additionally, there must be written procedures for a batch record review process that demonstrate compliance.

A strong batch record review system is essential in order to properly document all critical processing parameters that go along with the production and manufacture of pharmaceuticals, biologics, medical devices, etc.

This webinar will analyze each of these necessary elements of the batch record review process.

Why you should attend

Recognize regulatory requirements for batch records and batch record review

Discover the essentials of batch record reviewer qualifications and training

Establish a working relationship between production and quality reviewers

What to do when a batch fails to meet specifications (discrepancies and deviations)

Webinar Takeaway



Module 1 Regulatory Requirements for GMP Documents - Batch Records and Beyond

Review Good documentation requirements for batch records

Types of Regulated documents and relative importance

Master Batch Record Templates - Control and Issuance

Manufacturing Records - In process and final product

Specifications - Quality Review

Investigations - Deviation and Out of Specifications

Change Control Process

Module 2 Methods for Batch Record Review

Defining the Review process

Batch Record SOP development

Roles and responsibilities of reviewers both Quality and Operations

Effective review practices and tools to identify discrepancies

Module 3 Methods for Data Review and Actions taken for Deviations

Review of Analytical Data

Out-of Specification test results and deviations

Case Study - Review of a Mock Batch Production Record

4.0 RAC CREDITS

RAPS - This course has been pre-approved by RAPS as eligible for up to 4 credits towards a participant's RAC recertification upon full completion.

Who Should Attend:

Quality Assurance batch record reviewers

Production personnel

Production Managers who review batch records.

