The Global Electric Motorcycle Market is forecasted to grow by USD 109.78 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 24.05% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric Motorcycle Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467542/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the electric motorcycle market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increase in demand for electric motorcycles, declining prices of li-ion battery, and technological advances in high-performance electric motorcycles.



The electric motorcycle market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Sealed lead acid

• Lithium-iron



By Technology

• Removable

• Non-removable



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the use of the Internet of Things (IoT) and smart infrastructure in electric motorcycle charging stations for load management as one of the prime reasons driving the electric motorcycle market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in the number of new launches of electric motorcycles globally and an increase in government support towards electric motorcycles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric motorcycle market covers the following areas:

• Electric motorcycle market sizing

• Electric motorcycle market forecast

• Electric motorcycle market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric motorcycle market vendors that include Askoll EVA S.p.A., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, Dongguan Tailing Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd., Evoke Electric Motorcycles HK Ltd, Hangzhou Qiulong Technology Co. Ltd., Harley Davidson Inc., Horwinglobal, Ideanomics Inc., Lightning Motors Corp, One Electric, OX RIDERS ELECTRIC SL, Pierer Industrie AG, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd., TORROT ELECTRIC EUROPA S.A., Vmoto Ltd., Volkswagen AG, Zapp Electric Vehicles Ltd., Zero Motorcycles Inc., VERGE Motorcycles OU, and Z Electric Vehicle Corp.. Also, the electric motorcycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467542/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________