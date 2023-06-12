The Global Burglar Alarm Systems Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1493.73 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Burglar Alarm Systems Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467541/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the burglar alarm systems market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing adoption of smart homes, an increase in demand for burglar alarms to monitor children, and the premiumization of burglar alarm systems.



The burglar alarm systems market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wireless alarm system

• Wired alarm system



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing advances in sensor technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the burglar alarm systems market growth during the next few years. Also, the evolution of IoT in burglar alarm systems and the increase in government initiatives for the safety of citizens will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the burglar alarm systems market covers the following areas:

• Burglar alarm systems market sizing

• Burglar alarm systems market forecast

• Burglar alarm systems market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading burglar alarm systems market vendors that include Ackerman Security, ADT INC., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., Bay Alarm Co., Comcast Corp., Cove Smart LLC, Frontpoint Security Solutions LLC, Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Guardian Protection Services Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Link Interactive, Monitronics International Inc., Nice SpA, NRG Energy Inc., Ring LLC, Robert Bosch Stiftung GmbH, SimpliSafe Inc., Smith Thompson Home Security, and Vector Security Inc.. Also, the burglar alarm systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

