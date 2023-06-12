The Global External Urine Management Products Market is forecasted to grow by USD 5465.63 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.11% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global External Urine Management Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467540/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the external urine management products market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the adoption of external urine management products in hospitals, expanding healthcare industry, and emerging countries providing immense growth opportunities.



The external urine management products market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic laboratories and clinics

• Homecare settings



By Product

• Male external catheters

• Female external catheters

• Urine collection accessories



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the rising prevalence of chronic conditions as one of the prime reasons driving the external urine management products market growth during the next few years. Also, product innovations and increased online penetration will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the external urine management products market covers the following areas:

• External urine management products market sizing

• External urine management products market forecast

• External urine management products market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading external urine management products market vendors that include B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., BioDerm Inc., Boehringer Laboratories LLC, Cardinal Health Inc., Coloplast AS, Consure Medical, ConvaTec Group Plc, GPC Medical Ltd., GWS Surgicals LLP, Hollister Inc., Manish Medi Innovation, Medevis Rubplast India Pvt. Ltd., Medline Industries LP, Spectrum Plastics Group, Sterimed Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd., Stryker Corp., Teleflex Inc., Tilla Care Ltd., and Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co.. Also, the external urine management products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467540/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________