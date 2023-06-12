The Global Server Operating System Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9,052.47 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.08% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Server Operating System Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467538/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the server operating system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing investments in the construction of hyper-scale data centers, increasing adoption of cloud in SMEs, and an increase in data center traffic.



The server operating system market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By End-user

• Large enterprises

• Small

• medium-sized enterprises



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological advancements in server operating systems as one of the prime reasons driving the server operating system market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for servers with customized configurations and acceleration of digital transformation of enterprises will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the server operating system market covers the following areas:

• Server operating system market sizing

• Server operating system market forecast

• Server operating system market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading server operating system market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Canonical Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Debian, Dell Technologies Inc., FreeBSD, Fujitsu Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., NEC Corp., Open Text Corp., Oracle Corp., PC OpenSystems LLC, SMART Global Holdings Inc., Suse Group, Unisys Corp., and VMware Inc.. Also, the server operating system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

