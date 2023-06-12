BW Offshore: Closing of the sale of Espoir Ivoirien

| Source: BW Offshore BW Offshore

Oslo, NORWAY

Closing of the sale of Espoir Ivoirien

BW Offshore has today closed the transaction for the sale of the FPSO Espoir Ivoirien to its client for a total consideration of USD 20 million.

Following the transaction, BW Offshore will provide transitional O&M (Operations and Maintenance) services for a period of up to five months.

For further information, please contact:
Ståle Andreassen, CFO, +47 91 71 86 55
Anders S. Platou, Head of Corporate Finance & Strategy, +47 99 50 47 40

IR@bwoffshore.com or www.bwoffshore.com

About BW Offshore:
BW Offshore engineers innovative floating production solutions. The Company has a fleet of 7 FPSOs with potential and ambition to grow. By leveraging four decades of offshore operations and project execution, the Company creates tailored offshore energy solutions for evolving markets world-wide. BW Offshore has around 2,000 employees and is publicly listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 