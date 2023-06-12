Why Dads Are Parking In The Worst Spots This June

Canadian Men’s Health Foundation encourages men to park far away for Move for Your Mental Health month





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Father’s Day, the Canadian Men’s Health Foundation (CMHF) is encouraging dads to do something they already love to do–park far away.

June marks CMHF’s annual Move for Your Mental Health month, as well as international Men’s Health Month. There’s nothing more ‘dad’ than parking far away, so CMHF is challenging men across Canada to #ParkLikeADad and snag the worst spots for the best mental health.

While their kids might not love it, CMHF Champions Tommy Europe, Toby Hargrave and others across the nation have already taken to social media to show us just how far away they can park.

“I'm a dad, and I love to park in the farthest spot in the lot. The extra steps and mental health boost make it even more worthwhile,” says Trevor Linden, CMHF Champion. “This Father’s Day, join me in parking far away wherever you go.”

More than 8 in 10 Canadian men (81 per cent) surveyed believe physical activity has a positive effect on their mental health, based on new data from TELUS Health’s Mental Health Index TM. Yet, Canada's most recent Adult Report Card tells us 88 per cent of adults are too sedentary.

“The bottom line is any extra movement counts towards improving your health,” says TC Carling, CMHF President & CEO. “Whether you’re taking the stairs or parking farther away, Move for Your Mental Health is about motivating all men and their families to find simple ways to get more movement into your day.”

This Father’s Day and throughout the month of June, CMHF is encouraging men to post a photo or video showing just how far away they can park using #ParkLikeADad and tagging @menshealthfdn.

Visit menshealthfoundation.ca to access Move for Your Mental Health workouts from Club 16 Trevor Linden Fitness, influential conversations on the Don’t Change Much Podcast with guests like NHL’s Chris Pronger and Olympian Simon Whitfield, and simple tips to increase daily activity.

Move for Your Mental Health is supported in part by the Province of BC, the Government of Canada, as well as generous donors and partners.

