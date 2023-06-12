Day One Announces Closing of Public Offering and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BRISBANE, Calif., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: DAWN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced the closing on June 12, 2023 of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 13,269,231 shares of its common stock, including the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase 1,730,769 additional shares, at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. All shares of common stock were offered by Day One. The gross proceeds to Day One from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were approximately $172.5 million.



J.P. Morgan, TD Cowen and Piper Sandler acted as the joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow acted as the lead manager and JonesTrading and Capital One Securities acted as co-managers for the offering.

The securities were offered by Day One pursuant to a registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed and declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The offering was made only by means of a prospectus and prospectus supplement that form a part of the registration statement. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus may also be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, 599 Lexington Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at Prospectus_ECM@cowen.com; or Piper Sandler & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924, or by email at prospectus@psc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. We put kids first and are developing targeted therapies that deliver to their needs. Day One was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. The Company’s name was inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment plan. Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer—regardless of age—starting from Day One.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important emerging cancer treatments. Day One’s lead product candidate, tovorafenib, is an investigational, oral, brain-penetrant, highly-selective type II RAF kinase inhibitor. Day One’s pipeline also includes pimasertib, an investigational, oral, highly-selective small molecule inhibitor of mitogen‐activated protein kinases 1 and 2 (MEK-1/-2). Day One is based in Brisbane, California.

Contacts:

DAY ONE MEDIA

Laura Cooper, Head of Communications

media@dayonebio.com

DAY ONE INVESTORS

LifeSci Advisors, PJ Kelleher

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com