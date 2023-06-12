Worksport LTD Unveils Strategic Relocation of Corporate Headquarters to its Facility in West Seneca, NY, Production Expected to Start Within 8 Weeks

WEST SENECA, NY, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worksport LTD (NASDAQ: WKSP; WKSPW), a pioneering manufacturer of state-of-the-art truck bed covers, heralds an era of heightened productivity and growth with the strategic relocation of its corporate headquarters from Ontario, Canada to its U.S.-based manufacturing facility in West Seneca, New York. This decisive move is perfectly timed as Worksport ramps up to initiate its production cycle within the next eight weeks.



This strategic shift of the company’s HQ to be onsite with its new 220,000 square-foot facility in West Seneca, NY, aligns with the company’s mission to significantly turbocharge operations, facilitate enhanced process flow, and foster a solid working community and culture of high productivity. In anticipation of the company’s finalization of its state-of-the-art assembly line setup, it has recently bolstered its talent pool with a second successful job fair, securing a highly skilled workforce poised to drive efficient manufacturing operations.

The onset of production will represent Worksport’s entry into an exciting new phase of its growth plan as the team pivots from production setup to a strong emphasis on revenue acceleration. The company's innovative truck bed covers have already won approval from a national U.S. customer and reseller of automotive aftermarket accessories after a recent sample inspection. Management expects it to be a robust revenue generator. Additional details will be shared as they become finalized.

As the year progresses, investors can look forward to the anticipated production launch of the SOLIS solar cover, a ground-breaking initiative contingent upon the progress of the company's proprietary COR battery system.

Commenting on the move, Worksport's CEO, Steven Rossi, said, "Relocating our headquarters to the U.S. marks a game-changing step in our growth trajectory. Our team is ready to spearhead operations from our new base, reinforcing our commitment to American-made quality and innovation."

The relocation reflects more than just a geographical shift - it signals a transformative leap in Worksport's operational and strategic direction, underlining the company's dedication to innovation, exponential growth potential, and continuous value creation for its shareholders.

For further information, please visit Worksport's official website for investors at: investors.worksport.com .

About Worksport Ltd.

Worksport Ltd. (Nasdaq: WKSP; WKSPW), through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based true green energy solutions for the sustainable, clean energy, and automotive industries. Worksport Ltd. seeks to capitalize on the growing shift of consumer mindsets towards clean energy integrations with its proprietary solar solutions, mobile energy storage systems (ESS), and NP (Non-Parasitic), Hydrogen-based technology. For more information, please visit www.worksport.com

Connect with Worksport:

Please follow the Company’s social media accounts on Twitter , Facebook , Linkedin , YouTube , and Instagram , as well as sign up for the Company’s newsletters at www.worksport.com . Worksport Ltd. strives to provide frequent updates of its operations to its community of investors, clients, and customers to maintain the highest level of visibility.

LinkedIn

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

YouTube

For additional information, please contact:

Steven Obadiah

Investor Relations

Worksport Ltd.

T: 1 (888) 554 8789E: investors@worksport.comW: www.worksport.com

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: supply chain delays, acceptance of our products by consumers, delays in or nonacceptance by third parties to sell our products, competition from other producers of similar products. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The forward-looking statements made in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.