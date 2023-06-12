Powerback Rehabilitation announces success with PatCom Medical, Inc. with launch of new “Swallow Solutions” FEES diagnostic service

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerback Rehabilitation (Powerback), one of the largest rehabilitation services providers in the nation, announced today its success with and planned expansion of its “Swallow Solutions” offering of Flexible Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) examinations using endoscopes by PatCom Medical, Inc. (PatCom).



Since announcing its rebrand in June 2022, Powerback has continued to innovate and enhance its services to meet its mission of improving lives. Swallow Solutions is another offering focused on enhancing patient lifestyle through comprehensive rehabilitation therapy programs, technology, and services.

Teaming up with global leaders in the FEES specialty has been essential for this Powerback service, providing access to the best equipment and advanced competency training possible. Through relationships with PatCom and multiple independent FEES experts, Powerback ensures each speech-language pathologist is empowered with the tools, education, and support needed to become a FEES Endoscopist.

Initially, Powerback introduced FEES as a Demonstration Project in Albuquerque, NM. As a result of the first 235 procedures under this pilot program, 66% of exams resulted in patients receiving immediate changes in diet recommendation, and 94% resulted in identification for further skilled intervention through accurate and thorough diagnostics from the FEES procedure.

Today, the “Swallow Solutions” FEES service has expanded to Powerback Rehabilitation contract locations across 17 states, empowering over 30 Powerback speech-language pathologists to be trained in this procedure and receive the necessary state-of-the-art devices.

With approximately 1,400 contracts nationwide, Powerback Rehabilitation plans to further extend its FEES service across its portfolio.

“One large lesson the pandemic taught us was the need to enhance access to patient care,” says David Gerst, Senior Clinical Director and FEES lead at Powerback Rehabilitation. “When we review the literature, the need for instrumental assessment is paramount to treating patients with dysphagia in any environment. Powerback Rehabilitation recognizes the need and the positive impacts of this procedure – key reasons why our in-house FEES program was created. The aspect I love most is seeing how empowered our own SLPs feel having this clinical tool as part of their practice; it is uplifting to hear the amazing stories they share of the impact they are making with their patients!”

During a FEES examination, a trained speech-language pathologist (SLP) will assess swallow physiology and function for individuals who experience swallowing difficulties (dysphagia). The painless imaging procedure is completed in the safety and comfort of the patient’s own living environment and does not require anesthesia, allowing the patient to be awake and alert while consuming various liquid and food consistencies and interacting with the SLP. The SLP will also use the test to identify possible ways to help the individual swallow safely and with less difficulty as part of a speech therapy care plan. This examination can be readministered as needed to determine if there have been any improvements or declines in swallowing over time.

About Powerback

Powerback, one of the largest rehabilitation organizations in the country, is a leading provider of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, respiratory therapy, and wellness services, primarily for the older adult population. Powerback partners with skilled nursing centers, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, hospitals, home health companies, adult day care programs, and outpatient clinics to provide comprehensive therapy services. Powerback is a new way of delivering recovery, rehabilitation, respiratory, and wellness services to patients nationwide. Powerback delivers an empowered approach to achieving full potential by providing integrated and individualized solutions. It’s patient-centered care that provides a sustainable way of feeling, moving, breathing, and living better, all designed to get patients back home or to their prior level of functioning as quickly as possible. For more information, visit http://www.powerbackrehab.com .

Media Contact

Amanda Manns, Senior Director of Marketing

(800) 728-8808

amanda.manns@powerbackrehab.com