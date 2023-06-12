The Global Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 10,373.18 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 37.88% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Artificial Intelligence in Asset Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467534/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the artificial intelligence in asset management market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rapid adoption of artificial intelligence in asset management and growing importance of asset tracking, increasing need to comply with asset management standards, and expansion of it infrastructure.



The artificial intelligence in asset management market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premises

• Cloud



By Application

• BFSI

• Retail and e-commerce

• Healthcare

• Energy and utilities

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing adoption of cloud-based artificial intelligence services in asset management as one of the prime reasons driving artificial intelligence in asset management market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing investment in artificial intelligence in asset management and the evolution of IoT, and the increasing adoption of IoT devices will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on artificial intelligence in the asset management market covers the following areas:

• Artificial intelligence in asset management market sizing

• Artificial intelligence in asset management market forecast

• Artificial intelligence in asset management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading artificial intelligence in asset management market vendors that include Amazon.com Inc., AXOVISION GmbH, BlackRock Inc., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., Genpact Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lexalytics Inc., Microsoft Corp., New Narrative Ltd., Salesforce Inc., and The Charles Schwab Corp.. Also, the artificial intelligence in asset management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467534/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________