Asia Pacific Cosmetics Market to Generate $211.7 Billion by 2032 at 5% CAGR: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the Asia Pacific cosmetics market will grow from USD 130 Billion in 2022 to USD 211.7 Billion by 2032. The growing adoption of skincare and personal care products and the rising ageing population is a primary driving market expansion throughout the forecast period. Rising fashion trends and significant product innovation in hair colour and other skincare product compositions and packaging contribute to market growth.



Key Insight of the cosmetics market



The skin care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The category segment is divided into skin care, lip care, hair care, and oral hygiene. The skin care segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. Sun protection, hand and body lotion, and facial care are all part of the skincare industry. It primarily consists of items aimed at removing impurities from the skin, such as oil, filth, and dead skin cells. Moisturizers and lotions for skin care are also essential sources of nutrition for the skin. Skin whitening, sunscreen, tanning, eye care, and lip care are all items that address specific skin care needs.



The women's segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into men and women. The women segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The convergence of innovations, beauty, and lifestyle promotes industry expansion. Furthermore, the Asia Pacific cosmetics industry has shown consistent and sustained growth over the years, owing to an increase in the beauty-conscious female population.

Report Scope & Segmentation



Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023 to 2032 CAGR 5% 2032 Value Projection USD 211.7 Billion Base Year 2022 Asia Pacific Cosmetics Market Size in 2022 USD 130 Billion Historical Data for 2019 to 2021 No. of Pages 236 Segments covered Category, End-User

Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Adoption of Western Culture



Because of the adoption of Western culture, India's cosmetics sector is one of the fastest expanding. Cosmetics are becoming more popular in the Indian market as the younger generation's aesthetic appeal develops. India is regarded as one of the fastest-growing cosmetics product markets in the Asian area. Furthermore, the cosmetics sector (including eye, face, and lip makeup) is India's most successful industry. Because of the long-term health benefits that herbal and ayurvedic cosmetic products provide the skin, local businesses such as the Shahnaz Husain Group solely provide them.



Restraint: Side Effects



Certain chemicals used in the production of cosmetics and other beauty items have been linked to various potentially dangerous side effects, including cancer, congenital disabilities or reproductive harm, genetic mutation, and genetic mutation. Consumer demand for organic products has shifted due to a better understanding of the detrimental effects of chemicals on health and skin.



Opportunity: Inclination towards Vegan



In recent years, the cruelty-free, vegetarian, and vegan cosmetics sector has grown in India. The Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has enforced the cosmetic testing ban, added to the existing Drugs and Cosmetics Rules as a new rule "148-C. prohibition of cosmetics testing on animals, such that no person shall use any animal for cosmetic testing." Furthermore, with the rise of vegan products in the country, Indian consumers are paying close attention to the colour of lipstick that matches them and how it is created. Furthermore, worldwide vegan cosmetics companies are moving into the Indian market, increasing the possibilities in the country.



Challenges: Negative Effects of Cosmetics



The negative implications of routine cosmetics use due to the inclusion of hazardous ingredients are expected to hinder market expansion.



Some of the major players operating in the cosmetics market are:



● L’Oréal

● Avon Products Incorporation

● Procter and Gamble (P&G) Corporation

● Unilever

● Oriflame Cosmetics

● Revlon Incorporation

● Kao Corporation

● Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation

● Shiseido Company, Limited

● Biotique



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Category:



● Skin Care

● Lip Care

● Hair care

● Oral Hygiene



By End-User:



● Men

● Women



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a country basis. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

