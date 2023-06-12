The Global Deep Learning Chips Market is forecasted to grow by USD16,522.93 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 34.58% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Learning Chips Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467531/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the deep learning chips market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in the adoption of deep learning chips in autonomous vehicles, the growing number of ai applications, and the rise in the adoption of deep learning chips in data centers.



The deep learning chips market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• System-on-Chip

• System-in-Package

• Multi-chip Module

• Others



By End-user

• BFSI

• IT and telecom

• Media and advertising

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the advances in quantum computing as one of the prime reasons driving the deep learning chips market growth during the next few years. Also, the rise in the development of smart robots and recent development in deep learning chips will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading deep learning chips market vendors that include Achronix Semiconductor Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cerebras Systems Inc., China Cambrian Technology Co. Ltd., Flex Logix Technologies Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Graphcore Ltd., Groq Inc., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corp., Qualcomm Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Synopsys Inc., Syntiant Corp., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., and ThinkForce. Also, the deep learning chips market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

