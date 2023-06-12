The Global Glass Manufacturing Market is forecasted to grow by USD 58.31 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.04% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Glass Manufacturing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467527/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the glass manufacturing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in sales of electronic display units, high demand from construction industry, and rising demand for recyclable products.



The glass manufacturing market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Packaging

• Construction

• Electrical and electronics

• Transportation

• Others



By Product

• Container glass

• Flat glass

• Fiber glass

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the investment in new glass manufacturing facilities as one of the prime reasons driving the glass manufacturing market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable glass products and the growing popularity of smart glass will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading glass manufacturing market vendors that include AGC Inc., BG Container Glass Public Co. Ltd., Bormioli Luigi S.p.A., Central Glass Co. Ltd., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Corning Inc., Euroglas GmbH, Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Glaston Oyj Abp, Jinjing Group Co. Ltd., KCC Glass Co. Ltd., Koch Industries Inc., Nathan Allan Glass Studios Inc., Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd., Owens Corning, SCHOTT AG, Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., TURKIYE SISE VE CAM FABRIKALARI A.S., Vitro SAB De CV, and Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd.. Also, the glass manufacturing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

