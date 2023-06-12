The Global Simethicone Market is forecasted to grow by USD 267.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.42% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Simethicone Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467526/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, the increase in consumer awareness of the importance of digestive health, and the growing demand for personal care products.



The simethicone market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Pharmaceutically active ingredient

• Pharmaceutical excipient

• Others



By Type

• Simethicone (100 percent)

• Simethicone emulsion (30 percent)



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing focus on the adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly practices as one of the prime reasons driving the simethicone market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of simethicone in infant care products and the increase in the adoption of online platforms for buying simethicone products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the simethicone market covers the following areas:

• Simethicone market sizing

• Simethicone market forecast

• Simethicone market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading simethicone market vendors that include Alfa Pharma GmbH, Associated British Foods Plc, Atom Pharma, Avantor Inc., Biomax Biotechnics Pvt. Ltd., D R P Silicone, Dasan Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elkay Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Kriti Lifesciences, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Resil Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., RioCare India Pvt. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Shreeji Pharma International, Thurs Organics Pvt. Ltd., Trio Chemicals and Allied Products, Wacker Chemie AG, Wellona Pharma, and Eigenmann and Veronelli SpA. Also, the simethicone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

