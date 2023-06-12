SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 June 2023 at 3:30 pm
CORRECTION: Sampo plc's share buybacks 09/06/2023 (Finnish release)
Sampo plc’s Finnish stock exchange release published on 12 June 2023 regarding share buybacks on 9 June 2023 included an incorrect attachment. All the other information in the release was correct.
The correct attachment for buybacks on 9 June 2023 is attached to the Finnish correction release.
