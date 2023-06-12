Health Gorilla Partners with Humana Puerto Rico to Provide ADT Data For Care Coordination

Mountain View, CA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Gorilla, a leading Health Information Network and interoperability provider, has announced a new partnership with Humana Puerto Rico to enhance care coordination for its members. Through this collaboration, Health Gorilla will provide Admission, Discharge, and Transfer (ADT) data to Humana Puerto Rico powered by established network connections on the island.

Traditionally, payers have relied on claims data to gather critical patient information, however there can be significant delays between when the service occurs and when the claim is received. The exchange of real-time ADT data will enable Humana Puerto Rico to quickly and accurately identify when a patient is admitted to or discharged from a hospital or transferred between different care facilities. This information will enable case management teams to reach out to members and providers to approve tests and coordinate care in a timely manner to reduce the risk of errors or duplicative procedures.

"We are excited to work with Humana Puerto Rico to enable more robust data exchange," said Steve Yaskin, CEO of Health Gorilla. "Through this partnership, we will be able to provide timely and actionable data, allowing Humana Puerto Rico to become more proactive in their member’s care journeys, while also reducing the overall cost of care."

Furthermore, this partnership is an important step in achieving greater healthcare interoperability in Puerto Rico. By leveraging Health Gorilla's cutting-edge technology and existing network in Puerto Rico, Humana Puerto Rico is making significant strides towards ensuring that its members receive high-quality, coordinated care.

"We are thrilled to partner with Health Gorilla to enhance care coordination for our members," said Luis A. Torres-Olivera, President of Humana Puerto Rico. "By leveraging real-time ADT data, we will be able to quickly identify when a patient is admitted, discharged, or transferred, enabling us to proactively reach out to members and providers to coordinate care. This partnership will not only improve the quality of care for our members but also enhance our operational efficiency and effectiveness."

About Health Gorilla

Health Gorilla is a secure health data sharing platform, powering national health information exchange while protecting patient data privacy and security. Health Gorilla provides access to the broadest network of real-time healthcare data sources in the U.S., making it easy for authorized users to get a complete view of their patients. Through our collaborations with healthcare providers, insurers, and government organizations, we play a vital role in improving health outcomes, reducing administrative inefficiencies, and unlocking new business models. Health Gorilla is also one of the applicants accepted for onboarding as a candidate Qualified Health Information Network and must successfully complete testing and onboarding before official designation as a QHIN. Our platform hosts innovative privacy technologies designed to safeguard health data and protect patient privacy. For more information, visit healthgorilla.com or follow us on LinkedIn and on Twitter @HealthGorilla.