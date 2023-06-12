Questrade named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2023 by MoneySense

-- Online brokerage ranked best overall, cited as #1 in key categories including

best user experience, best account experience, best non-bank online broker, and more --

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questrade is proud to announce it has been named Canada’s Best Online Broker 2023 by MoneySense. Now in its eleventh year, the ranking analyzes hundreds of data points and deep dives into the Canadian online brokerage marketplace with a comprehensive look at ten different areas of focus, based on results by platform experiences, investor type and firm type.

Questrade is MoneySense’s pick for 2023 Best Online Broker in Canada, scoring 33 points overall and winning or tying for the top spot in five of the 10 categories. According to the MoneySense report, Questrade has a well-rounded offering and is focused on satisfying each investor profile with specific needs, while continuing to offer industry-leading customer contact methods and strong service responsiveness. The company was cited for its great initial customer experience, with transparency on offerings and fees, its account opening experience, and more.

Number one in multiple categories

As the number one pick this year, Questrade scored significantly ahead of the other fourteen firms evaluated in the report. The company was named the leader in overall digital user experience. It was lauded for providing investors with a notable first impression through its account opening process, having leading customization features and intuitive designs, and excelling at service interaction methods that provide choices for investors.

Named the undisputed leader in overall digital account experience, Questrade led multiple areas of analysis, including product availability, and providing investors with leading digital account information including balances, holdings and trades.

As best online broker choice for seasoned investors, the company was noted for its abundance of choice and differentiating products that allow a self-directed investor to grow into more advanced products and platforms when ready.

Questrade was also MoneySense’s choice for best non-bank online broker, noting features including great service, multiple platforms and good account information experience.

"We’re deeply honoured to be recognized once again by MoneySense as the leading online brokerage in the country,” said Edward Kholodenko, president and CEO, Questrade. “We continue to stay focused and committed to innovate, educate and develop new products that enable and empower investors. This award underscores our vision, since inception -- to offer the absolute best investment products, technology, and customer service at a great value, thereby helping Canadians become much more financially successful and secure.”

More information about the MoneySense rankings may be found at

https://www.moneysense.ca/save/investing/best-online-brokers-in-canada/

About Questrade

Questrade, Inc. (“Questrade”) is changing the Canadian financial services industry by leveraging technology to lower fees while providing a viable alternative to traditional financial investment options, thereby allowing Canadians to Keep More of their Money. As a leader and innovator in financial services, Questrade is a trusted ally that advocates for consumers, focused on improving value. With 23 years of challenging the status quo as one of Canada's leading, non-bank online brokerages and over $30 billion in assets under administration. Questrade and its affiliates provide financial products and services, including securities and foreign currency investments. For more information visit www.questrade.com or on Facebook and Twitter @Questrade. Questrade, Inc. is a registered investment dealer, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Questrade is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

About Questrade Wealth Management, Inc.

Questrade Wealth Management Inc. ("QWM") provides professional investment management services through Questwealth Portfolios (www.questrade.com/questwealth-portfolios). QWM is a registered Exempt Market Dealer, Investment Fund Manager and Portfolio Manager. QWM is a wholly owned subsidiary of Questrade Financial Group Inc.

For more information, visuals, or to arrange an interview or broadcast segment with Questrade president and CEO, Edward Kholodenko, contact Susan Willemsen at The Siren Group Inc. Tel: 416-461-1567 or M: 416-402-4880. Email: susan@thesirengroup.com , www.thesirengroup.com and @thesirengroup.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1282f92-c705-4b6c-bc81-d9a80a41c637