Doppler Ultrasound Market Worth US$ 2,605.02 Million by 2031 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growth Plus Reports studied and calculated the size of the global market for doppler ultrasound in 2022 to be worth US$ 1,624.10 million, and it is expected that it will increase at a revenue CAGR of 5.2% to reach US$ 2,605.02 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for Doppler ultrasound indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Doppler ultrasonography is a type of medical imaging that measures blood flow in the body using high-frequency sound waves.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing number of patients with cardiovascular disease is driving the market revenue share.

The rising demand for minimally invasive surgeries is driving the market demand.

The increasing technological advancement, such as high-resolution imaging, is increasing the market revenue growth rapidly.

Doppler Ultrasound Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 1,624.10 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 2,605.02 million CAGR 5.2% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa





Recent Development in the Doppler Ultrasound Market:

In February 2022, the Lumify handheld point-of-care ultrasound from Royal Philips increased hemodynamic assessment and measurement capabilities, the company stated. By including Pulse Wave Doppler, Philips has significantly increased the functionality of its handheld ultrasound, Lumify, allowing clinicians to measure blood flow in a variety of point-of-care diagnostic applications, including cardiology, vascular, abdominal, urology, obstetrics, and gynecology.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the prominent players operating in the global market for doppler ultrasound includes:

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Samsung

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

FUJIFILM Corporation

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global doppler ultrasound market revenue is driven by the doppler ultrasound is a valuable tool in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease, technological advancements such as higher resolution images and improved accuracy in blood flow measurements, and growing demand for safer and minimally invasive procedures.

Market Segmentation:

Based on types, the doppler ultrasound market is segmented into handheld and trolly based.

Based on application, the doppler ultrasound market is segmented into radiology, obstetrics and gynecology, cardiology, and others.

Based on end-user doppler ultrasound market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and others.

Segmentation By Type

Based on types, the trolley-based segment dominates the global doppler ultrasound market with a sizable revenue share. The segment's prominent revenue share is attributed to its greater capability and performance compared to handheld and portable devices. Furthermore, larger medical institutions like hospitals and clinics, where there is a greater demand for advanced imaging capabilities, and more complicated medical procedures are conducted, are more likely to adopt trolley-based Doppler ultrasound systems.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global doppler ultrasound market. A robust healthcare system with many hospitals, clinics, and diagnostic imaging facilities exists throughout North America. This infrastructure offers a solid base for implementing cutting-edge medical technology like Doppler ultrasonography. This contributed to the overall regional revenue growth.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports conducted extensive research on the world market for doppler ultrasound. We looked at the basic market traits, important investment spheres, regional growth analytics, revenue projections, rival market participants, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL DOPPLER ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY TYPE Handheld Trolly-Based GLOBAL DOPPLER ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Radiology Obstetrics and Gynecology Cardiology Other GLOBAL DOPPLER ULTRASOUND MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Diagnostic Centers Others

DOPPLER ULTRASOUND MARKET TOC

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market.

