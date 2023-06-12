The Global Telecom Services Market is forecasted to grow by USD 625.5 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.13% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Telecom Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467523/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the telecom services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased demand for broadband, mergers and acquisitions, and increase in global mobile data traffic.



The telecom services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Consumer/ residential

• Business



By Type

• Wireless

• Wireline



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies technological advancement as one of the prime reasons driving the telecom services market growth during the next few years. Also, the adoption of 5g technology and high investment by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the telecom services market covers the following areas:

• Telecom services market sizing

• Telecom services market forecast

• Telecom services market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading telecom services market vendors that include AT and T Inc., Bharti Airtel Ltd., BT Group Plc, China Mobile Ltd., China Telecom Corp. Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Deutsche Telekom AG, KDDI Corp., kt corp., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., Nokia Corp., Orange SA, Reliance Industries Ltd., SoftBank Group Corp., Tata Teleservices Ltd., Telefonica SA, Verizon Communications Inc., Vodafone Group Plc, and Juniper Networks Inc.. Also, the telecom services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

