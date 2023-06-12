The Global Dried Food Market is forecasted to grow by USD 6609.11 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.38% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dried Food Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467516/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by health benefits of dried food products, high convenience of dried food products, and longer shelf life of dried food products.



The dried food market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Meat

• Poultry and seafood



By Distribution Channel

• Supermarkets and hypermarkets

• Convenience stores

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing prominence of online shopping as one of the prime reasons driving the dried food market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on adoption of sustainable practices and increasing prominence of private-label brands will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the dried food market covers the following areas:

• Dried food market sizing

• Dried food market forecast

• Dried food market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dried food market vendors that include Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., B and G Foods Inc., Campbell Soup Co., Carnivore Meat Co. LLC, Create A Pack Inc., Crispy Green Inc., European Freeze Dry, Flex Foods Ltd., General Mills Inc., Harmony House Foods Inc., ITC Ltd., Mondelez International Inc., Saraf Foods Pvt. Ltd., Sunsweet Growers Inc., The Kraft Heinz Co., Thrive Foods, Tong Garden Co. Ltd., Unilever PLC, and Van Drunen Farms. Also, the dried food market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

