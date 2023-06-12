The Global Military Logistics Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1115.84 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 2.43% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Military Logistics Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467515/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the military logistics market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for international peacekeeping operations, growing military spending globally, and growing political instability and conflicts.



The military logistics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Army

• Navy

• Airforce



By Type

• Logistics and distribution

• Facility management

• Services



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing globalization of military operations as one of the prime reasons driving the military logistics market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing use of automation and artificial intelligence (AI) in military logistics and growing collaboration between military forces and logistics companies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the military logistics market covers the following areas:

• Military logistics market sizing

• Military logistics market forecast

• Military logistics market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military logistics market vendors that include AECOM, Agility Public Warehousing Co. K.S.C.P, Amentum Services Inc., Anham Fzco LLC, BAE Systems Plc, CACI International Inc., CLAXTON LOGISTICS SERVICES LLC, CMA CGM SA, Colak Group, Crane Worldwide Logistics, Crowley Maritime Corp., Fluor Corp., General Dynamics Corp., KBR Inc., Lockheed Martin Corp., ManTech International Corp., One Network Enterprises Inc., SEKO Logistics, Thales Group, and Wincanton Plc. Also, the military logistics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

