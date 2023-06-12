The Global Sandwich Panels Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1138.88 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sandwich Panels Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467514/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the sandwich panels market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by advantages of sandwich panels, rising demand for energy-efficient buildings, and growing construction industry.



The sandwich panels market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Glass wool

• Rock wool



By Application

• Commercial

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increase in demand for sandwich panels in cold storage as one of the prime reasons driving the sandwich panels market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing focus on developing sustainable infrastructure and recent development in sandwich panels will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the sandwich panels market covers the following areas:

• Sandwich panels market sizing

• Sandwich panels market forecast

• Sandwich panels market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading sandwich panels market vendors that include Alubel Spa, ArcelorMittal SA, ArmaPanel, Assan Panel A.S, DANA Group of Companies, Italpannelli Srl, Izopanel sp. z o.o., Kingspan Group Plc, Lattonedil Spa Milan, Manni Group S.r.l., Metecno Group, Nucor Corp., Panel Tech International LLC, Romakowski GmbH and Co. KG, Sika AG, Sintex Plastics Technology Ltd., SSAB AB, Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Alfa Peb Ltd., PortaFab Corp., and Technical Supplies and Service Co. LLC. Also, the sandwich panels market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

