New to The Street Announces New Series, "New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs," Air Monthly on Bloomberg TV as a Sponsored Program

NEW YORK, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media Works' New to The Street announces its newest television program, "New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs," with monthly airings on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.



Matt Doherty, known for his triumphant sports career as a national championship player and coach at the University of North Carolina will co-host the new show with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King.

The show focuses on leadership successes within many organizations, companies, charities, and other profit/non-profit entities. Guests will join Matt and Jane to discuss their accomplishments and how a leadership platform is essential to meet goals and inspire others.

Matt Doherty TV Co-host and owner of Doherty Coaching , states, “It’s an honor to work with Jane King. She’s a true professional and I know together we will make a great team. My experience as a basketball coach and as an executive coach has made me passionate about the leadership space. The success of every organization rises and falls on the shoulders of leaders. I’m curious to interview some of the top leaders and find out what makes them tick. I am also excited to share that knowledge with others to help them ‘Learn & Grow’.”

Sector SPDR ET F s ( Exchange Traded Fund s ) will sponsor the new show to air on Bloomberg TV on the last Saturday of each month at 6:30 PM ET. The first show is airing on July 29, 2023.

Vince Caruso, Founder, CEO, and Producer of New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs, states, "This is a wonderful opportunity to expand upon the successes of our flagship show 'New to Street' that airs on three major cable networks. Our newest show, New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs,' with Sector SPDR ETFs as the sponsor, has a platform to inspire others, hearing successful stories for leaders on how their leadership efforts transformed business operations and lives. I'm excited to air the first show at the end of July and each month after that. We are booking fascinating people on the show who will share their passion for success."

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETF’s first show will air on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at 6:30 PM on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program. The show will publish future announcements on upcoming airings.

About Coach Matt Doherty and Doherty Coaching :

Matt Doherty is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, best-selling author, media personality, and executive coach. In 2022 he was named the Vistage Rookie of the Year and won the Chair Excellence Award. He guides corporations, C-suite managers, sales executives, and business and sports coaches to develop leadership skills and team dynamics. Since starting on the 1982 National Championship team with Michael Jordan at UNC, his journey has included being the Head Coach at Notre Dame and UNC. He was named the 2001 AP National Coach of the Year after leading the Tar Heels to the ACC Regular Season Championship and a #1 ranking. Matt was also the head coach at FAU and SMU and worked for ESPN, the Indiana Pacers, and the Atlantic 10 Conference. In 2003, he embarked on a mission to "Learn & Grow" by beginning a leadership journey at the UVA Darden School of Business and The Wharton School. Coach Doherty is committed to sharing universal teachings and actionable ideas that will work for anyone - https://www.dohertycoaching.com/ .

About Sector SPDR ETFs :

Sector SPDR ETFs are unique ETFs that divide the S&P 500 into eleven sector index funds. Investors can customize their investments by picking and weighting each sector to meet specific investment goals. Sector SPDR ETFs have the diversification of a mutual fund, the focus of a sector fund, and the tradability of a stock. Investors can buy or sell Sector SPDR ETFs shares on the NYSE Arca throughout trading. The eleven Sector SPDR ETFs represent the S&P 500. However, each Sector SPDR ETFs can be purchased individually, providing undiluted exposure to a particular sector or industry group.

About “New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs:”

New to The Street Leadership with Matt Doherty and Jane King Powered by Sector SPDR ETFs is a monthly television show featuring individuals who lead their organization to successful outcomes and future endeavors. Guests will share their success stories and motivations, allowing viewers to understand and learn leadership skills. The show is co-hosted with Famous Coach Matt Doherty and recognized Business TV host Jane King. The show airs monthly, last Saturday of each month, on Bloomberg TV as a sponsored program.

