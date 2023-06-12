Samsung Opens New Era of OLED Gaming with Global Launch of Odyssey OLED G9

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samsung Electronics today announced the global launch of the Odyssey OLED G9 gaming monitor (G95SC model), which has been enhanced with next-level AI upscaling technology.1 Building on the success of last year’s Odyssey OLED G8 (G85SB), the new monitor joins the lineup to open a new era of OLED gaming.



“Last year, Samsung addressed the demands and expectations of even the most experienced gamers with the launch of the Odyssey OLED G8,” said Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the introduction of the Odyssey OLED G9, equipped with unrivaled picture quality, we are excited to offer our customers these powerful gaming monitors and raise the bar for OLED gaming.”

Measuring 49 inches in size with a 1800R curvature, the Odyssey OLED G9 is the first OLED monitor to offer Dual Quad High Definition (DQHD; 5,120 x 1,440) resolution with a 32:9 ratio. The large and wide screen ratio enable users to lose themselves in super-ultrawide vistas — equivalent to two QHD screens side by side. At the same time, its rapid 0.03ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time and 240Hz refresh rate offer players a competitive edge.

The addition of the Neo Quantum Processor Pro sets the Odyssey OLED G9 apart from other OLED gaming monitors. Using a deep learning algorithm, it intelligently analyzes images and automatically upscales to adjust brightness while amplifying contrast. This enables the monitor to restore each detail and deliver the most brilliant images, pixel by pixel.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro further enhances the Odyssey OLED G9’s super smooth gameplay experience. With DisplayHDR™ True Black 400, the monitor delivers incredible details and vivid colours regardless of the game being played or the content the user is watching.

The Odyssey OLED G9 features a slim design housed within a sleek metal frame. On the back of the monitor is the much-loved CoreSync and Core Lighting+ which uses advanced lighting technology to match the colours on-screen, making content more immersive and bringing the gaming experience to life. Built-in stereo speakers complement on-screen content with crisp sound.

Unrivaled Choice on a Detailed, Vivid Display

Equipped with Samsung Gaming Hub2 and smart TV apps, the Odyssey OLED G9 provides access to streaming, gaming services and entertainment all in one place. Users can watch their favourite shows from leading OTT (over-the-top) service providers without a connection to a PC or mobile device3. Samsung Gaming Hub also enables users to discover and play games from partners such as Xbox Game Pass and NVIDIA GeForce Now — all without downloads or storage space requirements.

The Multi View offering allows users to take full advantage of the large display by enabling game play on up to two screens at once. This means that gamers now can enjoy multitasking without the hassle of a multiple-monitor setup.

The Odyssey OLED G9 offers a variety of convenient functions and features that provide an optimized experience whether gaming or viewing. Versatile connectivity options, including HDMI 2.1 and Micro HDMI 2.1, Display Port 1.4, and Auto Source Switch+, create cleaner connections from one central USB hub while providing a seamless experience regardless of the content source. The Height Adjustable Stand (HAS) enables users to find the perfect gaming or viewing position, regardless of what they are playing.

To offer a well-rounded lineup that meets users’ various needs, the Odyssey OLED G9 series also includes the G93SC model, which features the same powerful OLED performance while catering to those who prefer a solution without the Gaming Hub or smart TV offerings.

The Odyssey OLED G9 (G95SC) will be available for purchase worldwide from June 12, 2023, with launch schedules varying by region. The G93SC model will be available globally from Q3 2023. For more information about Samsung’s Odyssey OLED monitors and the full Odyssey lineup, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/.

To celebrate the launch of a new model, Odyssey Cup will be held on Samsung Odyssey Twitch channel on June 22, bringing 100 global gamers to Fortnite tournament.

[Specifications]



Model



Odyssey OLED G9 G95SC G93SC









Display













Size 49-inch, 32:9 ratio Resolution Dual QHD (5,120x1,440) Panel OLED Curvature 1800R SoC Neo Quantum Processor Pro - HDR VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 Brightness (Typ.) 250nits







Gaming







Response Time 0.03ms (GtG) Refresh Rate 240 Hz Sync Tech AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro + VESA Adaptive Sync Gaming Hub O - Game Bar O -

Smart



Smart TV Apps O - IoT Hub O - Voice Assistance O -



Design



Colour Silver Metal Lighting CoreSync & Core Lighting + Stand HAS / Tilt / VESA





Usability





Interface 1 DP (1.4) / 1 HDMI (2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI (2.1) / USB Hub 1 DP (1.4) / 1 HDMI (2.1) / 1 Micro HDMI (2.1) / USB Hub Built-in Speaker Yes (5W x 2) Yes (5W x 2) Multi View O - Remote Control In-Box (USB-C charging) -



About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2022, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Léger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.Samsung.ca.Follow Samsung Canada at facebook.com/SamsungCanada, or Instagram @samsungcanada or Twitter @SamsungCanada.

1 Launch schedule will vary by region.

2 Samsung Gaming Hub only available in select countries: Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Korea, Spain, the U.S. and the U.K. In other European countries, cloud games can be accessed through the Samsung Smart Hub. Service and content availability may vary by region and partners.

3 Internet connection required.

