Becher Drilling Continues to Intercept Significant Gold Mineralisation

Ongoing aircore drilling (“ AC ”) at Becher continues to deliver significant intercepts (> 2 g*m in tenor), with key recent results including: 39 m @ 0.25 g/t Au from 81 m including 3 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 108 m in F1843 18 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 21 m including 9 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 30 m also in F1843 12 m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 57 m including 6 m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 60 m also in F1843 30 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 3 m including 3 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 12 m in F1924 13 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 36 m including 10 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 39 m also in F1924 9m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 54m including 6 m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 54 m in F1838 6m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 48m including 3 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 51 m in F1881

”) at continues to deliver significant intercepts (> 2 g*m in tenor), with key recent results including: Becher is Novo’s flagship project located in the northern sector of the Egina Gold Camp and 28 km along trend from De Grey Mining Limited’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012) 1 Mallina Gold Project.

Mallina Gold Project. Novo has completed over 50,000 m of AC drilling to date at Becher with significant gold and multi-element assay results generated, defining a large priority area of mineralisation across some 5 sq km. The exciting results from this program have confirmed Novo’s plans to extend the drilling program.

Both geological setting and pathfinder multielement assays compare favourably to the adjacent Mallina Gold Project mineralisation, with planning for deeper drilling underway.

720 AC holes for over 20,000 m have been completed in 2023, with majority on 320 m spaced infill drill lines at Heckmair and some on closer spaced lines at Irvine. Assays are pending for 80 holes.

Recent drilling, focused on gold anomalies previously identified in the Irvine Shear corridor in proximity to the Heckmair intrusion, continues to identify intercepts across a significant strike length.

The Nunyerry North Prospect, located in the southern section of the Egina Gold Camp, is the next target that Novo is progressing as part of its aggressive Pilbara exploration program.

A high-grade soil anomaly has previously been identified at Nunyerry North and ethnographic and archaeological heritage clearances have been completed, allowing final drill program design and planning for the Company’s maiden RC drill program to commence in H2 2023.



Commenting on the drill program, Novo Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO Mike Spreadborough said, “We are very excited by the results generated from our large ongoing aircore drill program at Becher. When completing this type of program, this is the tenor and scale of results which validate our exploration team’s hypothesis of the prospectivity of Becher and support our program ahead of commencing deeper drilling. Importantly, Becher is displaying all the right geological characteristics to compare favourably to the mineralisation at the adjacent Mallina Gold Project and we are excited to be advancing our drilling program.

“We are in the right area for major gold deposits and have a standout exploration team focused on discovering the next major gold deposit in the Pilbara. The Becher project has the potential to realise significant shareholder value within the months ahead, shaping up to be a very exciting period for the Company and our shareholders.”

____________________________

1 De Grey has reported that its Hemi deposit at the Mallina Gold Project is comprised of Measured Mineral Resources of 4.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 265 koz Au, Indicated Mineral Resources of 153.4 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 6,590 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 92.6 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 3,779 koz Au, as those categories are defined in the JORC Code (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record for further details. No assurance can be given that a similar or any mineral resource estimate will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to report new and significant results and that it will continue the aircore (“AC”) drilling program at Becher. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina Gold Camp.

The continued significant gold and multielement assay results from over 50,000 m drilling to date has identified multiple targets including a large priority area of anomalism across some 5 sq km at Becher and provided the Company with a high-level of confidence to continue the drilling program. Both geological setting and pathfinder multielement assays compare favourably to the adjacent Mallina Gold Project mineralisation with planning for deeper drilling underway.

In addition, at the Nunyerry North Prospect, located in the south of the Egina Gold Camp, where a high-grade soil anomaly has previously been identified, ethnographic and archaeological heritage clearances have been completed, allowing the Company to commence final drill program design and planning for a maiden RC drill program to commence in H2 2023.

First pass RC drilling at Bellary Dome was recently completed, testing three distinct targets at Catia, Catia East and Edney’s Find. Sporadic intervals of gold mineralisation with a peak interval of 2 m @ 2.72 g/t Au from 8 m at Catia have been returned. The project as a whole is now under review, with no further drilling planned at this time.

BECHER PROJECT

The Becher Project covers an area approximately 20 sq km in the north of the 100% Novo owned E47/3673 exploration tenement. The area is characterised by shallow cover overlying the highly prospective and under-explored Mallina Basin. Becher is situated adjacent to De Grey’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012)1 Mallina Gold Project and 2.5 km south of their Withnell South discovery (Figure 1).

Novo commenced it’s 2023 aircore AC program at Becher in mid-April 2023 and to date has completed 720 holes for over 20,000 m, with over 80 holes pending assay results.





Figure 1 - Egina Gold Camp tenure showing the Becher and Nunyerry North Projects and the priority Becher prospects is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fc8c4ed-bdc4-47b3-96d1-784030d5c62d

Becher Drilling Update

The 2023 20,000 m AC program testing multiple, high-priority structural and intrusion-hosted gold targets, has been focussed at the Heckmair and Irvine Prospects following return of significant gold and pathfinder results.

Recent drilling has returned significant intercepts (> 2 g*m in tenor) including:

39 m @ 0.25 g/t Au from 81 m in F1843, including (likely drilled down dip): 3 m @ 0.32 g/t Au from 81 m 3 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 108 m

18 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 21 m including 9 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 30 m also in F1843

12 m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 57 m including 6 m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 60 m also in F1843

30 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 3 m including 3 m @ 0.31 g/t Au from 6 m and 3 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 12 m in F1924

13 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 36 m including 10 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 39 m also in F1924

9 m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 54 m including 6 m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 54 m in F1838

6 m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 48 m including 3 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 51 m in F1881



Refer to Tables 1 and 2 in the Appendix below for a complete list of assay results. True widths from AC drilling cannot be estimated at this time.

Recent AC drilling has been concentrated around gold anomalies previously identified at the Irvine Prospect and impressively, continues to identify intercepts across a significant strike length. Drilling at Irvine targeted closer-spaced infill lines, as well as direct infill drilling along previously drilled lines, in order to better understand controls on structures and associated mineralisation.

Drilling to date in 2023 has been completed predominantly at the eastern Heckmair and Irvine Prospects (Figure 2) and has now moved to the Whillans Shear.

Results recently received confirm grade continuity at the Irvine Prospect, with continuous downhole anomalism associated with quartz veins and shearing within the sediments of the Constantine Sandstone Unit. This drilling, combined with the RC program completed in Q4 2022, indicate variations in dip direction for mineralised structures across the Irvine prospect, with holes intersecting mineralisation dipping both to the northwest and to the southeast.

Drilling to the immediate south of the main Irvine zone also identified anomalous gold mineralisation associated with quartz veining dipping steeply and sub-vertically towards the southeast approximately 500 m southeast from the main Irvine trend (Figure 3).

Next Steps

Given the success of the current 20,000 m program at Becher, AC drilling will continue. The AC program will infill anomalous zones based on both gold and pathfinder geochemistry with current drilling focused on the east Whillans prospect. Following this round of drilling, the rig will then move on to complete regional reconnaissance lines across other structural corridors such as Bonatti. Several areas are under consideration for deeper RC drilling follow up in H2 2023.

NUNYERRY NORTH DRILL UPDATE (E47/2973 - NOVO 70% / CREASY GROUP 30%)

The Nunyerry North prospect is located within the Egina Gold Camp and approximately 80 km south of Becher (Figure 1) and is the next target that Novo is progressing as part of its Pilbara exploration program.

Figure 2 - Becher Project with main prospects, AC drilling progress to date and planned AC drilling over interpreted geology is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a348023-36dd-4ea7-81a8-a237142af916





Figure 3 - Close up of the Heckmair-Irvine priority area with significant gold intercepts from 2022/2023 AC drilling programs, green callouts from recent results is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/137fc5ab-7fcd-4ca2-98c3-2e31dfbbff6f

Ethnographic and archeological heritage clearances have recently been completed for the Nunyerry North prospect allowing final drill program design and planning for Novo’s maiden drill program to commence in H2 2023.

Figure 4 - Nunyerry North high-grade shallow-dipping quartz vein-related gold mineralisation is available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d85edca6-7c98-4db9-99a8-aa88323d0ec3

BELLARY DOME DRILLING PROGRAM RESULTS

Commencement of a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program focussed on the orogenic gold target at the Catia Prospect (“Catia”) and gold in conglomerate at the Edney’s Find Prospect (“Edney’s Find”) at the Bellary Dome Project (“Bellary”), South Pilbara, Western Australia, was announced in early 20232.

This drilling was recently completed, testing three distinct targets at Catia, Catia East and Edney’s Find:

20 holes for 1,768 m were drilled at the Catia main prospect where high-grade gold results were returned from rock chip sampling of shear-related quartz vein swarms in 2021, including peak results of 556 ppm gold and 117 ppm gold.

8 holes for 616 m were drilled at Catia East, where soil sampling completed in 2021 by Novo highlighted a significant soil anomaly 700 m east-southeast of Catia.

6 holes for 312 m were drilled at the Edney’s Find Conglomerate target where peak gold values from trench rock chip samples in 2020 returned 36.4 ppm Au and numerous nuggets were located at surface by previous explorers.



Refer to Tables 3 and 4 in the Appendix below for a complete list of assay results. Drilling was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralisation as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the exploratory nature of the work, the true width of mineralisation cannot yet be precisely determined.

Several zones of quartz veins were intersected in most drill holes, however peak assay results (using 0.3 g/t Au cut-off) of 2 m @ 2.72 g/t Au from 8 m (BC002) and 1 m @ 1.29 g/t Au from 12 m (BC003) were returned from Catia and no anomalous gold was intersected at Catia East. It is interpreted that the high-grade shallow dipping quartz vein-related gold mineralisation at Catia is restricted to the near surface along the main Catia Shear, with erratic gold distribution. Vein sets at depth and the steep NNE dipping Catia Shear Zone appear to be un-mineralised.

Drilling at Edney’s Find intersected channelised conglomerate with up to 5% sulphide, on a major unconformity overlying basement rocks. The conglomerate channel is interpreted to be up to 100 m wide and trends WNW with zones of significant “buckshot” (round) pyrite. A peak result of 1 m @ 2.3 g/t Au was returned from the basal conglomerate contact. The Edney’s Find target is open to the W and SW.

Only sporadic intervals of gold mineralisation have been returned during the RC drill program at Bellary Dome. The project as a whole is now under review, with no further drilling planned at this time.

_________________________

2 Refer to the Company’s news release dated March 22, 2023.

ANALYTICAL METHODOLOGY

Analytical methodology – Becher AC Drilling

AC drilling is utilised as a first pass technique testing for gold mineralisation and anomalous pathfinder geochemistry in basement rocks under cover. The drilling methodology is rapid and low cost, with a low impact footprint, enabling large systematic programs to be completed in a cost effective and timely manner.

One metre AC drill samples are collected from the drill rig through a cyclone and placed on the ground in piles for geological quantitative and qualitative logging. These piles are then speared as three-meter composites into a 500-gram ChrysosTM PhotonAssay jar. Some of the end of hole intervals are shorter than three meters depending on final hole depths. Jars are dispatched weekly to Intertek Genalysis (“Intertek”) in Perth, Western Australia and analysed for gold using ChrysosTM PhotonAssay (PHXR/AU01).

QAQC procedures for the program include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred), a ChrysosTM PhotonAssay certified standard approximately every 50 samples (2 per 100) and duplicate sampling (split of 3 m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. In addition, Intertek inserts ChrysosTM PhotonAssay certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

Analytical methodology – Bellary Dome RC Drilling

RC drilling allows for deeper testing of anomalies delineated by aircore drilling, and other geological direct targeting methods such as surface mapping and sampling, where bedrock is exposed at surface.

RC drilling was sampled as either 4 m composite samples using a spear, or if visual parameters such as percentage of quartz veins or sulphide mineralisation or alteration intensity were deemed to warrant, as 1 m cone splits directly off the drill rig.

All RC chip samples were sent to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia and were crushed and pulverised and assayed for Au by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/MS. QAQC protocols included insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred, 2 of which are 500 g coarse black CRMS and two of which are 60 g pulverised -80# CRMs), certified standards for Au approximately every 25 samples and duplicate sampling (split of 4 m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred.

Multi-elements were assayed using a handheld pXRF on -0.9mm powder collected from the sieved chips every 1m. The pXRF assay technique utilised a Niton XL5 handheld XRF machine calibrated daily, with 4 QAQC standards (fit for purpose including certified As, Cu and Sb values) run concurrently, with an additional 2 standards checked per 100 readings and 4 QAQC standard assayed before the machine is shut down. Drill powders are point analysed for 90 seconds using 4 machine filters.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release other than information concerning De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.

For more information, please contact Michael Spreadborough at +61-419-329-687 or mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com, or Leo Karabelas at +1-416-543-3120 or leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

“ Michael Spreadborough ”

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the Company’s maiden RC drill program at Nunyerry North will commence in H2 2023, that several areas in the Egina Gold Camp are under consideration for deeper RC drilling in H2 2023, and that the Bellary Dome project is now under review. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Table 1 Becher Project - Aircore drill hole locations in MGA_94 zone 50

HOLE_ID Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Azimuth Dip Depth F1763 621350 7684518 59.9 147 -60 24 F1764 621336 7684539 60.0 147 -60 24 F1765 621323 7684560 59.9 147 -60 28 F1766 621309 7684581 59.8 147 -60 30 F1767 621295 7684602 59.6 147 -60 30 F1768 621281 7684623 59.6 147 -60 42 F1769 621268 7684643 59.4 147 -60 30 F1770 621254 7684664 59.3 147 -60 24 F1771 621240 7684685 59.3 147 -60 30 F1772 621227 7684706 59.2 147 -60 24 F1773 621213 7684727 59.2 147 -60 30 F1774 621199 7684748 59.1 147 -60 24 F1775 617841 7684485 59.5 180 -60 24 F1776 617841 7684510 59.3 180 -60 24 F1777 617841 7684535 59.1 180 -60 7 F1778 617841 7684560 59.0 180 -60 9 F1779 617841 7684585 58.9 180 -60 9 F1780 617841 7684610 58.7 180 -60 7 F1781 617841 7684635 58.6 180 -60 7 F1782 617841 7684660 58.4 180 -60 12 F1783 617841 7684685 58.4 180 -60 7 F1784 617841 7684710 58.3 180 -60 7 F1785 617841 7684735 58.2 180 -60 7 F1786 617841 7684760 58.1 180 -60 7 F1787 617841 7684785 58.0 180 -60 7 F1788 617841 7684810 57.9 180 -60 9.3 F1789 617841 7684835 57.9 180 -60 7 F1790 617841 7684860 57.8 180 -60 7 F1791 617841 7684885 57.8 180 -60 11 F1792 617841 7684910 57.8 180 -60 7 F1793 617841 7684935 57.8 180 -60 11 F1794 617841 7684960 57.7 180 -60 7 F1795 617841 7684985 57.8 180 -60 7 F1796 617841 7685010 57.7 180 -60 7 F1797 617841 7685035 57.8 180 -60 17 F1798 617841 7685060 57.8 180 -60 13 F1799 617841 7685085 57.6 180 -60 13 F1800 617841 7685110 57.6 180 -60 24 F1801 617841 7685135 57.6 180 -60 25 F1802 617841 7685160 57.6 180 -60 8 F1803 617841 7685185 57.6 180 -60 11 F1804 617841 7685210 57.5 180 -60 13 F1805 617841 7685235 57.5 180 -60 13 F1806 617841 7685260 57.6 180 -60 19 F1807 617841 7685285 57.6 180 -60 17 F1808 617841 7685310 57.5 180 -60 25 F1809 617841 7685335 57.4 180 -60 19 F1810 617841 7685360 57.3 180 -60 31 F1811 617841 7685385 57.2 180 -60 29 F1812 617841 7685410 57.2 180 -60 25 F1813 617841 7685435 57.2 180 -60 17 F1814 617841 7685460 57.2 180 -60 22 F1815 617841 7685485 57.2 180 -60 13 F1816 617841 7685510 57.2 180 -60 13 F1817 617841 7685535 57.1 180 -60 19 F1818 617841 7685560 57.1 180 -60 15 F1819 617841 7685585 57.1 180 -60 37 F1820 617841 7685610 57.1 180 -60 13 F1821 617841 7685635 57.2 180 -60 13 F1822 617841 7685660 57.2 180 -60 19 F1823 617841 7685685 57.1 180 -60 13 F1824 617841 7685710 57.3 180 -60 19 F1825 617841 7685735 57.6 180 -60 19 F1826 617841 7685760 57.4 180 -60 25 F1827 617841 7685785 57.4 180 -60 27 F1828 617841 7685810 57.3 180 -60 19 F1829 618481 7684660 57.4 180 -60 12 F1830 618481 7684685 57.4 180 -60 10 F1831 618481 7684710 57.5 180 -60 31 F1832 618481 7684735 57.4 180 -60 19 F1833 618481 7684760 57.3 180 -60 27 F1834 618481 7684785 57.2 180 -60 24 F1835 618481 7684810 57.0 180 -60 19 F1836 618481 7684835 57.0 180 -60 15 F1837 618481 7684860 57.0 180 -60 19 F1838 621112 7684292 65.0 331 -60 97 F1839 621181 7684185 64.6 326 -60 91 F1840 620696 7684345 69.8 326 -60 97 F1841 620721 7684318 70.8 325 -60 103 F1842 620736 7684289 69.1 326 -60 73 F1843 620754 7684257 69.2 329 -60 127 F1844 620782 7684212 67.4 327 -60 73 F1845 620800 7684190 67.0 325 -60 91 F1846 620802 7683597 60.3 326 -60 127 F1847 620750 7683616 60.3 55 -60 97 F1848 620729 7683602 60.2 55 -60 91 F1849 620708 7683588 60.2 59 -60 97 F1850 620687 7683575 60.1 58 -60 97 F1851 620666 7683561 60.2 57 -60 97 F1852 620913 7684309 70.1 327 -60 42 F1853 620926 7684288 67.9 327 -60 36 F1854 620940 7684267 66.3 327 -60 15 F1855 620954 7684246 65.5 327 -60 30 F1856 620968 7684225 65.1 327 -60 30 F1857 620981 7684204 64.7 327 -60 39 F1858 620995 7684183 64.6 327 -60 41 F1859 621009 7684162 64.4 327 -60 42 F1860 621202 7684449 61.2 327 -60 36 F1861 621216 7684428 61.3 327 -60 24 F1862 621230 7684407 61.4 327 -60 31 F1863 621243 7684386 61.5 327 -60 42 F1864 621258 7684365 61.6 327 -60 24 F1865 621271 7684344 61.8 327 -60 30 F1866 621284 7684323 62.7 327 -60 30 F1867 621348 7684335 61.6 327 -60 42 F1868 621362 7684314 61.8 327 -60 42 F1869 621376 7684292 62.2 327 -60 36 F1870 620762 7683953 61.8 327 -60 20 F1871 620776 7683932 61.5 327 -60 19 F1872 620789 7683911 61.4 327 -60 25 F1873 620803 7683890 61.2 327 -60 26 F1874 620817 7683869 61.0 327 -60 34 F1875 620831 7683848 60.9 327 -60 26 F1876 620844 7683827 60.7 327 -60 24 F1877 620858 7683806 60.6 327 -60 36 F1878 620872 7683785 60.5 327 -60 60 F1879 620885 7683764 60.5 327 -60 61 F1880 620899 7683743 60.5 327 -60 60 F1881 620913 7683723 60.5 327 -60 60 F1882 620926 7683702 60.5 327 -60 61 F1883 620940 7683681 60.5 327 -60 82 F1884 620453 7683840 59.8 327 -60 16 F1885 620467 7683819 59.8 327 -60 15 F1886 620481 7683798 59.8 327 -60 29 F1887 620494 7683777 59.7 327 -60 24 F1888 620508 7683756 59.8 327 -60 25 F1889 620522 7683735 59.7 327 -60 25 F1890 620535 7683714 59.8 327 -60 24 F1891 620549 7683694 60.0 327 -60 19 F1892 620563 7683673 60.0 327 -60 25 F1893 620577 7683652 60.0 327 -60 24 F1894 620590 7683631 60.0 327 -60 17 F1895 620604 7683610 60.0 327 -60 19 F1896 620618 7683589 60.1 327 -60 36 F1897 620631 7683568 60.1 327 -60 36 F1898 620645 7683547 60.2 327 -60 13 F1899 620659 7683526 60.3 327 -60 13 F1900 620673 7683505 60.3 327 -60 25 F1901 620278 7683815 59.6 327 -60 10 F1902 620292 7683794 59.6 327 -60 9 F1903 620306 7683773 59.6 327 -60 13 F1904 620319 7683752 59.6 327 -60 7 F1905 620333 7683731 59.6 327 -60 12 F1906 620347 7683710 59.5 327 -60 10 F1907 620361 7683689 59.7 327 -60 17 F1908 620374 7683669 59.7 327 -60 21 F1909 620388 7683648 59.7 327 -60 19 F1910 620402 7683627 59.7 327 -60 29 F1911 620415 7683606 59.7 327 -60 28 F1912 620429 7683585 59.7 327 -60 19 F1913 620443 7683564 59.9 327 -60 19 F1914 620456 7683543 59.9 327 -60 25 F1915 620470 7683522 59.9 327 -60 19 F1916 620484 7683501 60.0 327 -60 31 F1917 620498 7683480 60.0 327 -60 24 F1918 620511 7683459 60.1 327 -60 30 F1919 620525 7683439 60.3 327 -60 25 F1920 620539 7683418 60.4 327 -60 19 F1921 620552 7683397 60.8 327 -60 19 F1922 620566 7683376 60.8 327 -60 19 F1923 620580 7683355 60.8 327 -60 25 F1924 620120 7684057 58.9 327 -60 49 F1925 620134 7684036 59.0 327 -60 49 F1926 620147 7684015 59.1 327 -60 55 F1927 620162 7683995 59.3 327 -60 49 F1928 620175 7683974 59.5 327 -60 55 F1929 620188 7683953 59.5 327 -60 49 F1930 620202 7683932 59.6 327 -60 49 F1931 618481 7684635 57.4 180 -60 11 F1932 618481 7684885 56.9 180 -60 22 F1933 618481 7684910 57.0 180 -60 23 F1934 618481 7684935 56.9 180 -60 23 F1935 618481 7684960 56.9 180 -60 23 F1936 618481 7684985 56.9 180 -60 24 F1937 618481 7685010 56.9 180 -60 19 F1938 618481 7685035 57.0 180 -60 18 F1939 618481 7685060 56.9 180 -60 17 F1940 618481 7685085 56.9 180 -60 19 F1941 618481 7685110 57.0 180 -60 19 F1942 618481 7685135 56.9 180 -60 25 F1943 618481 7685160 57.0 180 -60 19 F1944 618481 7685185 56.9 180 -60 25 F1945 618481 7685210 56.7 180 -60 25 F1946 618481 7685235 56.7 180 -60 24 F1947 618481 7685260 56.7 180 -60 20 F1948 618481 7685285 56.7 180 -60 24 F1949 618481 7685310 56.7 180 -60 24 F1950 618481 7685335 56.8 180 -60 24 F1951 618481 7685360 56.6 180 -60 24 F1952 618481 7685385 56.6 180 -60 24 F1953 618481 7685410 56.5 180 -60 24 F1954 618481 7685435 56.6 180 -60 24 F1955 618470 7684622 57.4 90 -60 19 F1956 618445 7684622 57.5 90 -60 19 F1957 618420 7684621 57.6 90 -60 13 F1958 618395 7684620 57.5 90 -60 13 F1959 618370 7684618 57.6 90 -60 13 F1960 618345 7684616 57.7 90 -60 15 F1961 618320 7684613 57.8 90 -60 13 F1962 618295 7684610 58.0 90 -60 36 F1963 618270 7684610 58.1 90 -60 24 F1964 618245 7684608 58.3 90 -60 19 F1965 618220 7684607 58.6 90 -60 19 F1966 618195 7684608 58.6 90 -60 19 F1967 618145 7684610 58.7 90 -60 24 F1968 618120 7684613 58.8 90 -60 16 F1969 618095 7684619 58.6 90 -60 13 F1970 618070 7684621 58.7 90 -60 13 F1971 618045 7684612 58.7 90 -60 19 F1972 618020 7684611 58.6 90 -60 10 F1973 617995 7684614 58.5 90 -60 13 F1974 617970 7684615 58.5 90 -60 11 F1975 617945 7684614 58.5 90 -60 7 F1976 617920 7684613 58.6 90 -60 11 F1977 617895 7684609 58.6 90 -60 13 F1978 617870 7684606 58.6 90 -60 13 F1979 617820 7684600 58.9 90 -60 13 F1980 617795 7684599 59.1 90 -60 19 F1981 617770 7684601 59.5 90 -60 13 F1982 617745 7684606 59.9 90 -60 13 F1983 617720 7684611 60.3 90 -60 19 F1984 617695 7684612 61.2 90 -60 30 F1985 617670 7684609 61.5 90 -60 18 F1986 617645 7684606 59.6 90 -60 24 F1987 617620 7684602 58.9 90 -60 23 F1988 617595 7684600 58.9 90 -60 22 F1989 617570 7684599 58.8 90 -60 24 F1990 617545 7684598 58.8 90 -60 28 F1991 617521 7684498 58.9 180 -60 55 F1992 617521 7684523 58.9 180 -60 67 F1993 617495 7684610 58.8 90 -60 24 F1994 617470 7684610 58.9 90 -60 24 F1995 617445 7684610 58.9 90 -60 24 F1996 617420 7684610 59.0 90 -60 24 F1997 617395 7684610 59.1 90 -60 24 F1998 617370 7684610 59.3 90 -60 24 F1999 617345 7684610 59.5 90 -60 24 F2000 617489 7685185 58.2 90 -60 24 F2001 617464 7685185 58.2 90 -60 37 F2002 617439 7685185 58.4 90 -60 37 F2003 617414 7685185 58.8 90 -60 31 F2004 617389 7685185 59.0 90 -60 25 F2005 617364 7685185 59.4 90 -60 24 F2006 617339 7685185 59.1 90 -60 25 F2007 617314 7685185 58.9 90 -60 25 F2008 617289 7685185 58.8 90 -60 25 F2009 617264 7685185 58.8 90 -60 25 F2010 617239 7685184 58.9 90 -60 24 F2011 617201 7684885 59.1 180 -60 24 F2012 617201 7684910 59.1 180 -60 24 F2013 617201 7684935 59.1 180 -60 24 F2014 617201 7684960 59.0 180 -60 30 F2015 617201 7684985 59.0 180 -60 30 F2016 617201 7685010 58.9 180 -60 36 F2017 617201 7685035 59.0 180 -60 24 F2018 617201 7685060 58.9 180 -60 30 F2019 617201 7685085 58.9 180 -60 31 F2020 617201 7685110 58.9 180 -60 24 F2021 617201 7685135 58.9 180 -60 24 F2022 617201 7685160 58.8 180 -60 30 F2023 617201 7685185 58.8 180 -60 24 F2024 617201 7685210 58.8 180 -60 24 F2025 617201 7685235 58.8 180 -60 31 F2026 617201 7685260 58.8 180 -60 25 F2027 617201 7685285 58.9 180 -60 24 F2028 617201 7685310 59.0 180 -60 24 F2029 617201 7685335 59.1 180 -60 24 F2030 617201 7685360 59.2 180 -60 25 F2031 621898 7684847 58.8 327 -60 49 F2032 621912 7684826 58.6 327 -60 55 F2033 621925 7684805 58.7 327 -60 49 F2034 621939 7684784 58.7 327 -60 49 F2035 621953 7684763 58.8 327 -60 55 F2036 621966 7684742 59.1 327 -60 49 F2037 621980 7684721 59.1 327 -60 49 F2038 621994 7684700 59.2 327 -60 49 F2039 622008 7684679 58.8 327 -60 49 F2040 622021 7684659 58.7 327 -60 55 F2041 621651 7685223 58.5 147 -60 24 F2042 621638 7685244 58.4 147 -60 25 F2043 621624 7685265 58.4 147 -60 13 F2044 621610 7685285 58.4 147 -60 19 F2045 621596 7685306 58.4 147 -60 19 F2046 621583 7685327 58.3 147 -60 19 F2047 621570 7685354 58.3 147 -60 31 F2048 621556 7685375 58.5 147 -60 25 F2049 621543 7685396 58.6 147 -60 19 F2050 621529 7685417 59.1 147 -60 25 F2051 621516 7685438 59.3 147 -60 31 F2052 621503 7685459 59.8 147 -60 25 F2053 621489 7685480 60.2 147 -60 25 F2054 621476 7685502 59.9 147 -60 25 F2055 621462 7685523 59.5 147 -60 25 F2056 621449 7685544 59.6 147 -60 25 F2057 621436 7685565 60.0 147 -60 25 F2058 621422 7685586 60.2 147 -60 25 F2059 621409 7685607 60.3 147 -60 25

Table 2 Becher Project – Aircore drilling intercepts >0.1 g/t Au with up to 2 m internal dilution

HOLE_ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) F1818 9 12 3 0.12 F1825 3 6 3 0.12 F1838 27 30 3 0.10 F1838 54 63 9 0.39 F1838 72 75 3 0.12 F1840 90 93 3 0.10 F1841 90 103 13 0.15 F1842 48 51 3 0.22 F1842 63 72 9 0.13 F1843 3 6 3 0.11 F1843 15 18 3 0.31 F1843 21 39 18 0.38 F1843 42 45 3 0.20 F1843 57 69 12 0.43 F1843 72 78 6 0.25 F1843 81 120 39 0.25 F1844 6 9 3 0.27 F1844 12 15 3 0.16 F1844 27 30 3 0.11 F1844 48 54 6 0.28 F1845 39 48 9 0.21 F1845 57 60 3 0.11 F1852 27 30 3 0.23 F1852 33 36 3 0.11 F1854 6 15 9 0.15 F1855 18 21 3 0.12 F1856 15 21 6 0.18 F1871 12 15 3 0.20 F1879 15 18 3 0.12 F1880 12 18 6 0.17 F1880 21 27 6 0.23 F1881 48 54 6 0.36 F1882 9 12 3 0.29 F1893 18 21 3 0.16 F1900 18 24 6 0.17 F1924 3 33 30 0.20 F1924 36 49 13 0.35 F1926 39 45 6 0.22 F1928 51 55 4 0.15 F1936 3 9 6 0.15 F1936 12 15 3 0.2 F1937 9 12 3 0.11 F1995 0 3 3 0.13 F2036 3 6 3 0.17 F2046 18 19 1 0.15 F2047 30 31 1 0.13

Table 3 – RC drill hole locations Bellary Dome Project in MGA_2020 zone 50

Hole ID Prospect Easting (m) Northing (m) RL (m) Dip Azimuth DEPTH (m) BC001 CATIA 563523.0 7439158.7 422 -50 359 102 BC002 CATIA 563480.2 7439219.2 430 -53 352 84 BC003 CATIA 563479.0 7439199.0 432 -55 352 84 BC004 CATIA 563477.4 7439177.1 432 -55 360 120 BC005 CATIA 563443.4 7439213.0 436 -50 3 84 BC006 CATIA 563439.5 7439197.6 439 -54 357 114 BC007 CATIA 563403.9 7439232.8 436 -54 360 102 BC008 CATIA 563433.7 7439278.4 426 -90 160 30 BC009 CATIA 563433.9 7439279.0 426 -83 20 120 BC010 CATIA 563440.7 7439276.5 426 -63 178 96 BC011 CATIA 563443.2 7439285.2 424 -65 357 102 BC012 CATIA 563324.9 7439279.9 425 -55 33 90 BC013 CATIA 563367.4 7439350.4 419 -54 33 71 BC014 CATIA 563484.6 7439263.7 423 -65 348 102 BC015 CATIA 563521.0 7439254.0 420 -45 184 120 BC016 CATIA 563560.0 7439198.7 417 -50 185 82 BC017 CATIA 563559.6 7439141.3 416 -50 0 86 BC018 CATIA E 563670.3 7439083.6 411 -55 209 78 BC019 CATIA E 563702.9 7439131.1 412 -55 51 17 BC020 CATIA E 563696.3 7439130.6 412 -54 205 84 BC021 CATIA E 564095.0 7438995.3 413 -58 37 96 BC022 CATIA E 564067.4 7438959.1 412 -60 33 78 BC023 CATIA E 564044.9 7438923.9 412 -60 44 72 BC024 CATIA E 564016.1 7438881.8 411 -54 206 78 BC025 CATIA E 563932.5 7439026.9 413 -55 42 72 BC026 CATIA E 563879.6 7438958.3 411 -55 207 54 BC027 CATIA E 563896.8 7438989.0 411 -55 205 78 BC028 EDNEYS 566167.8 7437931.6 402 -55 35 40 BC029 EDNEYS 566224.2 7437895.7 402 -55 25 46 BC030 EDNEYS 566213.0 7437880.5 401 -55 35 52 BC031 EDNEYS 566287.5 7437845.7 402 -55 35 58 BC032 EDNEYS 566267.0 7437810.4 400 -55 35 58 BC033 EDNEYS 566316.2 7437757.9 399 -55 60 58 BC034 CATIA E 564099.3 7439006.7 414 -60 213 88

Table 4 – Bellary Dome Project – RC drilling intercepts > 0.1 g/t Au Bellary Dome Project