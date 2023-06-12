Becher Drilling Continues to Intercept Significant Gold Mineralisation

  • Ongoing aircore drilling (“AC”) at Becher continues to deliver significant intercepts (> 2 g*m in tenor), with key recent results including:
    • 39 m @ 0.25 g/t Au from 81 m including 3 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 108 m in F1843
    • 18 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 21 m including 9 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 30 m also in F1843
    • 12 m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 57 m including 6 m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 60 m also in F1843
    • 30 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 3 m including 3 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 12 m in F1924
    • 13 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 36 m including 10 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 39 m also in F1924
    • 9m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 54m including 6 m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 54 m in F1838
    • 6m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 48m including 3 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 51 m in F1881
  • Becher is Novo’s flagship project located in the northern sector of the Egina Gold Camp and 28 km along trend from De Grey Mining Limited’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012)1 Mallina Gold Project.
  • Novo has completed over 50,000 m of AC drilling to date at Becher with significant gold and multi-element assay results generated, defining a large priority area of mineralisation across some 5 sq km. The exciting results from this program have confirmed Novo’s plans to extend the drilling program.
  • Both geological setting and pathfinder multielement assays compare favourably to the adjacent Mallina Gold Project mineralisation, with planning for deeper drilling underway.
  • 720 AC holes for over 20,000 m have been completed in 2023, with majority on 320 m spaced infill drill lines at Heckmair and some on closer spaced lines at Irvine. Assays are pending for 80 holes.
  • Recent drilling, focused on gold anomalies previously identified in the Irvine Shear corridor in proximity to the Heckmair intrusion, continues to identify intercepts across a significant strike length.
  • The Nunyerry North Prospect, located in the southern section of the Egina Gold Camp, is the next target that Novo is progressing as part of its aggressive Pilbara exploration program.
  • A high-grade soil anomaly has previously been identified at Nunyerry North and ethnographic and archaeological heritage clearances have been completed, allowing final drill program design and planning for the Company’s maiden RC drill program to commence in H2 2023.

Commenting on the drill program, Novo Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO Mike Spreadborough said, “We are very excited by the results generated from our large ongoing aircore drill program at Becher. When completing this type of program, this is the tenor and scale of results which validate our exploration team’s hypothesis of the prospectivity of Becher and support our program ahead of commencing deeper drilling. Importantly, Becher is displaying all the right geological characteristics to compare favourably to the mineralisation at the adjacent Mallina Gold Project and we are excited to be advancing our drilling program.

“We are in the right area for major gold deposits and have a standout exploration team focused on discovering the next major gold deposit in the Pilbara. The Becher project has the potential to realise significant shareholder value within the months ahead, shaping up to be a very exciting period for the Company and our shareholders.”

____________________________

1 De Grey has reported that its Hemi deposit at the Mallina Gold Project is comprised of Measured Mineral Resources of 4.7 Mt @ 1.7 g/t Au for 265 koz Au, Indicated Mineral Resources of 153.4 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 6,590 koz Au, and Inferred Mineral Resources of 92.6 Mt @ 1.3 g/t Au for 3,779 koz Au, as those categories are defined in the JORC Code (as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Refer to De Grey’s public disclosure record for further details. No assurance can be given that a similar or any mineral resource estimate will be determined at Novo’s Becher Project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. (“Novo” or the “Company”) (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to report new and significant results and that it will continue the aircore (“AC”) drilling program at Becher. Results referred to in this news release are not necessarily representative of mineralisation throughout the Egina Gold Camp.

The continued significant gold and multielement assay results from over 50,000 m drilling to date has identified multiple targets including a large priority area of anomalism across some 5 sq km at Becher and provided the Company with a high-level of confidence to continue the drilling program. Both geological setting and pathfinder multielement assays compare favourably to the adjacent Mallina Gold Project mineralisation with planning for deeper drilling underway.

In addition, at the Nunyerry North Prospect, located in the south of the Egina Gold Camp, where a high-grade soil anomaly has previously been identified, ethnographic and archaeological heritage clearances have been completed, allowing the Company to commence final drill program design and planning for a maiden RC drill program to commence in H2 2023.

First pass RC drilling at Bellary Dome was recently completed, testing three distinct targets at Catia, Catia East and Edney’s Find. Sporadic intervals of gold mineralisation with a peak interval of 2 m @ 2.72 g/t Au from 8 m at Catia have been returned. The project as a whole is now under review, with no further drilling planned at this time.

BECHER PROJECT

The Becher Project covers an area approximately 20 sq km in the north of the 100% Novo owned E47/3673 exploration tenement. The area is characterised by shallow cover overlying the highly prospective and under-explored Mallina Basin. Becher is situated adjacent to De Grey’s 10.6 Moz Au (JORC 2012)1 Mallina Gold Project and 2.5 km south of their Withnell South discovery (Figure 1).

Novo commenced it’s 2023 aircore AC program at Becher in mid-April 2023 and to date has completed 720 holes for over 20,000 m, with over 80 holes pending assay results.

None

Figure 1 - Egina Gold Camp tenure showing the Becher and Nunyerry North Projects and the priority Becher prospects is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fc8c4ed-bdc4-47b3-96d1-784030d5c62d 

Becher Drilling Update

The 2023 20,000 m AC program testing multiple, high-priority structural and intrusion-hosted gold targets, has been focussed at the Heckmair and Irvine Prospects following return of significant gold and pathfinder results.

Recent drilling has returned significant intercepts (> 2 g*m in tenor) including:

  • 39 m @ 0.25 g/t Au from 81 m in F1843, including (likely drilled down dip):
    • 3 m @ 0.32 g/t Au from 81 m
    • 3 m @ 0.41 g/t Au from 108 m
  • 18 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 21 m including 9 m @ 0.56 g/t Au from 30 m also in F1843
  • 12 m @ 0.43 g/t Au from 57 m including 6 m @ 0.66 g/t Au from 60 m also in F1843
  • 30 m @ 0.2 g/t Au from 3 m including 3 m @ 0.31 g/t Au from 6 m and 3 m @ 0.38 g/t Au from 12 m in F1924
  • 13 m @ 0.35 g/t Au from 36 m including 10 m @ 0.42 g/t Au from 39 m also in F1924
  • 9 m @ 0.39 g/t Au from 54 m including 6 m @ 0.45 g/t Au from 54 m in F1838
  • 6 m @ 0.36 g/t Au from 48 m including 3 m @ 0.6 g/t Au from 51 m in F1881

Refer to Tables 1 and 2 in the Appendix below for a complete list of assay results. True widths from AC drilling cannot be estimated at this time.

Recent AC drilling has been concentrated around gold anomalies previously identified at the Irvine Prospect and impressively, continues to identify intercepts across a significant strike length. Drilling at Irvine targeted closer-spaced infill lines, as well as direct infill drilling along previously drilled lines, in order to better understand controls on structures and associated mineralisation.

Drilling to date in 2023 has been completed predominantly at the eastern Heckmair and Irvine Prospects (Figure 2) and has now moved to the Whillans Shear.

Results recently received confirm grade continuity at the Irvine Prospect, with continuous downhole anomalism associated with quartz veins and shearing within the sediments of the Constantine Sandstone Unit. This drilling, combined with the RC program completed in Q4 2022, indicate variations in dip direction for mineralised structures across the Irvine prospect, with holes intersecting mineralisation dipping both to the northwest and to the southeast.

Drilling to the immediate south of the main Irvine zone also identified anomalous gold mineralisation associated with quartz veining dipping steeply and sub-vertically towards the southeast approximately 500 m southeast from the main Irvine trend (Figure 3).

Next Steps

Given the success of the current 20,000 m program at Becher, AC drilling will continue. The AC program will infill anomalous zones based on both gold and pathfinder geochemistry with current drilling focused on the east Whillans prospect. Following this round of drilling, the rig will then move on to complete regional reconnaissance lines across other structural corridors such as Bonatti. Several areas are under consideration for deeper RC drilling follow up in H2 2023.

NUNYERRY NORTH DRILL UPDATE (E47/2973 - NOVO 70% / CREASY GROUP 30%)

The Nunyerry North prospect is located within the Egina Gold Camp and approximately 80 km south of Becher (Figure 1) and is the next target that Novo is progressing as part of its Pilbara exploration program.

Becher Project with main prospects, AC drilling progress to date and planned AC drilling over interpreted geology.

Figure 2 - Becher Project with main prospects, AC drilling progress to date and planned AC drilling over interpreted geology is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a348023-36dd-4ea7-81a8-a237142af916

Close up of the Heckmair-Irvine priority area with significant gold intercepts from 2022/2023 AC drilling programs, green callouts from recent results.

Figure 3 - Close up of the Heckmair-Irvine priority area with significant gold intercepts from 2022/2023 AC drilling programs, green callouts from recent results is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/137fc5ab-7fcd-4ca2-98c3-2e31dfbbff6f 

Ethnographic and archeological heritage clearances have recently been completed for the Nunyerry North prospect allowing final drill program design and planning for Novo’s maiden drill program to commence in H2 2023.

Nunyerry North high-grade shallow-dipping quartz vein-related gold mineralisation.

Figure 4 - Nunyerry North high-grade shallow-dipping quartz vein-related gold mineralisation is available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d85edca6-7c98-4db9-99a8-aa88323d0ec3 

BELLARY DOME DRILLING PROGRAM RESULTS

Commencement of a reverse circulation (“RC”) drill program focussed on the orogenic gold target at the Catia Prospect (“Catia”) and gold in conglomerate at the Edney’s Find Prospect (“Edney’s Find”) at the Bellary Dome Project (“Bellary”), South Pilbara, Western Australia, was announced in early 20232.

This drilling was recently completed, testing three distinct targets at Catia, Catia East and Edney’s Find:

  • 20 holes for 1,768 m were drilled at the Catia main prospect where high-grade gold results were returned from rock chip sampling of shear-related quartz vein swarms in 2021, including peak results of 556 ppm gold and 117 ppm gold.
  • 8 holes for 616 m were drilled at Catia East, where soil sampling completed in 2021 by Novo highlighted a significant soil anomaly 700 m east-southeast of Catia.
  • 6 holes for 312 m were drilled at the Edney’s Find Conglomerate target where peak gold values from trench rock chip samples in 2020 returned 36.4 ppm Au and numerous nuggets were located at surface by previous explorers.

Refer to Tables 3 and 4 in the Appendix below for a complete list of assay results. Drilling was based on detailed mapping and targeted to be perpendicular to mineralisation as much as practical. In some areas, the geology is complex and due to the exploratory nature of the work, the true width of mineralisation cannot yet be precisely determined.

Several zones of quartz veins were intersected in most drill holes, however peak assay results (using 0.3 g/t Au cut-off) of 2 m @ 2.72 g/t Au from 8 m (BC002) and 1 m @ 1.29 g/t Au from 12 m (BC003) were returned from Catia and no anomalous gold was intersected at Catia East. It is interpreted that the high-grade shallow dipping quartz vein-related gold mineralisation at Catia is restricted to the near surface along the main Catia Shear, with erratic gold distribution. Vein sets at depth and the steep NNE dipping Catia Shear Zone appear to be un-mineralised.

Drilling at Edney’s Find intersected channelised conglomerate with up to 5% sulphide, on a major unconformity overlying basement rocks. The conglomerate channel is interpreted to be up to 100 m wide and trends WNW with zones of significant “buckshot” (round) pyrite. A peak result of 1 m @ 2.3 g/t Au was returned from the basal conglomerate contact. The Edney’s Find target is open to the W and SW.

Only sporadic intervals of gold mineralisation have been returned during the RC drill program at Bellary Dome. The project as a whole is now under review, with no further drilling planned at this time.

_________________________

2 Refer to the Company’s news release dated March 22, 2023.

ANALYTICAL METHODOLOGY

Analytical methodology – Becher AC Drilling

AC drilling is utilised as a first pass technique testing for gold mineralisation and anomalous pathfinder geochemistry in basement rocks under cover. The drilling methodology is rapid and low cost, with a low impact footprint, enabling large systematic programs to be completed in a cost effective and timely manner.

One metre AC drill samples are collected from the drill rig through a cyclone and placed on the ground in piles for geological quantitative and qualitative logging. These piles are then speared as three-meter composites into a 500-gram ChrysosTM PhotonAssay jar. Some of the end of hole intervals are shorter than three meters depending on final hole depths. Jars are dispatched weekly to Intertek Genalysis (“Intertek”) in Perth, Western Australia and analysed for gold using ChrysosTM PhotonAssay (PHXR/AU01).

QAQC procedures for the program include insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred), a ChrysosTM PhotonAssay certified standard approximately every 50 samples (2 per 100) and duplicate sampling (split of 3 m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred. In addition, Intertek inserts ChrysosTM PhotonAssay certified standards at the rate of 2 per hundred.

Analytical methodology – Bellary Dome RC Drilling

RC drilling allows for deeper testing of anomalies delineated by aircore drilling, and other geological direct targeting methods such as surface mapping and sampling, where bedrock is exposed at surface.

RC drilling was sampled as either 4 m composite samples using a spear, or if visual parameters such as percentage of quartz veins or sulphide mineralisation or alteration intensity were deemed to warrant, as 1 m cone splits directly off the drill rig.

All RC chip samples were sent to Intertek in Perth, Western Australia and were crushed and pulverised and assayed for Au by four acid digest and 50 g charge fire assay FA50/MS. QAQC protocols included insertion of a certified blank approximately every 25 samples (4 per hundred, 2 of which are 500 g coarse black CRMS and two of which are 60 g pulverised -80# CRMs), certified standards for Au approximately every 25 samples and duplicate sampling (split of 4 m composite) at the rate of 4 per hundred.

Multi-elements were assayed using a handheld pXRF on -0.9mm powder collected from the sieved chips every 1m. The pXRF assay technique utilised a Niton XL5 handheld XRF machine calibrated daily, with 4 QAQC standards (fit for purpose including certified As, Cu and Sb values) run concurrently, with an additional 2 standards checked per 100 readings and 4 QAQC standard assayed before the machine is shut down. Drill powders are point analysed for 90 seconds using 4 machine filters.

There were no limitations to the verification process and all relevant data was verified by a qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) by reviewing analytical procedures undertaken by Intertek.

QP STATEMENT

Mr. Iain Groves (MAIG), is the qualified person, as defined under NI 43-101, responsible for, and having reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release other than information concerning De Grey’s Mallina Gold Project. Mr. Groves is Novo’s Exploration Manger – West Pilbara.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, along with the 22 square kilometre Belltopper Project in the Bendigo Tectonic Zone of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company’s primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders.

For more information, please contact Michael Spreadborough at +61-419-329-687 or mike.spreadborough@novoresources.com, or Leo Karabelas at +1-416-543-3120 or leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

Michael Spreadborough

Michael Spreadborough

Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

Forward-looking information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, that the Company’s maiden RC drill program at Nunyerry North will commence in H2 2023, that several areas in the Egina Gold Camp are under consideration for deeper RC drilling in H2 2023, and that the Bellary Dome project is now under review. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the resource industry and the risk factors identified in Novo’s annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which is available under Novo’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date those statements are made. Except as required by applicable law, Novo assumes no obligation to update or to publicly announce the results of any change to any forward-looking statement contained or incorporated by reference herein to reflect actual results, future events or developments, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting the forward-looking statements. If Novo updates any forward-looking statement(s), no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

APPENDIX

Table 1 Becher Project - Aircore drill hole locations in MGA_94 zone 50

HOLE_IDEasting (m)Northing (m)RL (m)AzimuthDipDepth
F1763621350768451859.9147-6024
F1764621336768453960.0147-6024
F1765621323768456059.9147-6028
F1766621309768458159.8147-6030
   F1767621295768460259.6147-6030
F1768621281768462359.6147-6042
F1769621268768464359.4147-6030
F1770621254768466459.3147-6024
F1771621240768468559.3147-6030
F1772621227768470659.2147-6024
F1773621213768472759.2147-6030
F1774621199768474859.1147-6024
F1775617841768448559.5180-6024
F1776617841768451059.3180-6024
F1777617841768453559.1180-607
F1778617841768456059.0180-609
F1779617841768458558.9180-609
F1780617841768461058.7180-607
F1781617841768463558.6180-607
F1782617841768466058.4180-6012
F1783617841768468558.4180-607
F1784617841768471058.3180-607
F1785617841768473558.2180-607
F1786617841768476058.1180-607
F1787617841768478558.0180-607
F1788617841768481057.9180-609.3
F1789617841768483557.9180-607
F1790617841768486057.8180-607
F1791617841768488557.8180-6011
F1792617841768491057.8180-607
F1793617841768493557.8180-6011
F1794617841768496057.7180-607
F1795617841768498557.8180-607
F1796617841768501057.7180-607
F1797617841768503557.8180-6017
F1798617841768506057.8180-6013
F1799617841768508557.6180-6013
F1800617841768511057.6180-6024
F1801617841768513557.6180-6025
F1802617841768516057.6180-608
F1803617841768518557.6180-6011
F1804617841768521057.5180-6013
F1805617841768523557.5180-6013
F1806617841768526057.6180-6019
F1807617841768528557.6180-6017
F1808617841768531057.5180-6025
F1809617841768533557.4180-6019
F1810617841768536057.3180-6031
F1811617841768538557.2180-6029
F1812617841768541057.2180-6025
F1813617841768543557.2180-6017
F1814617841768546057.2180-6022
F1815617841768548557.2180-6013
F1816617841768551057.2180-6013
F1817617841768553557.1180-6019
F1818617841768556057.1180-6015
F1819617841768558557.1180-6037
F1820617841768561057.1180-6013
F1821617841768563557.2180-6013
F1822617841768566057.2180-6019
F1823617841768568557.1180-6013
F1824617841768571057.3180-6019
F1825617841768573557.6180-6019
F1826617841768576057.4180-6025
F1827617841768578557.4180-6027
F1828617841768581057.3180-6019
F1829618481768466057.4180-6012
F1830618481768468557.4180-6010
F1831618481768471057.5180-6031
F1832618481768473557.4180-6019
F1833618481768476057.3180-6027
F1834618481768478557.2180-6024
F1835618481768481057.0180-6019
F1836618481768483557.0180-6015
F1837618481768486057.0180-6019
F1838621112768429265.0331-6097
F1839621181768418564.6326-6091
F1840620696768434569.8326-6097
F1841620721768431870.8325-60103
F1842620736768428969.1326-6073
F1843620754768425769.2329-60127
F1844620782768421267.4327-6073
F1845620800768419067.0325-6091
F1846620802768359760.3326-60127
F1847620750768361660.355-6097
F1848620729768360260.255-6091
F1849620708768358860.259-6097
F1850620687768357560.158-6097
F1851620666768356160.257-6097
F1852620913768430970.1327-6042
F1853620926768428867.9327-6036
F1854620940768426766.3327-6015
F1855620954768424665.5327-6030
F1856620968768422565.1327-6030
F1857620981768420464.7327-6039
F1858620995768418364.6327-6041
F1859621009768416264.4327-6042
F1860621202768444961.2327-6036
F1861621216768442861.3327-6024
F1862621230768440761.4327-6031
F1863621243768438661.5327-6042
F1864621258768436561.6327-6024
F1865621271768434461.8327-6030
F1866621284768432362.7327-6030
F1867621348768433561.6327-6042
F1868621362768431461.8327-6042
F1869621376768429262.2327-6036
F1870620762768395361.8327-6020
F1871620776768393261.5327-6019
F1872620789768391161.4327-6025
F1873620803768389061.2327-6026
F1874620817768386961.0327-6034
F1875620831768384860.9327-6026
F1876620844768382760.7327-6024
F1877620858768380660.6327-6036
F1878620872768378560.5327-6060
F1879620885768376460.5327-6061
F1880620899768374360.5327-6060
F1881620913768372360.5327-6060
F1882620926768370260.5327-6061
F1883620940768368160.5327-6082
F1884620453768384059.8327-6016
F1885620467768381959.8327-6015
F1886620481768379859.8327-6029
F1887620494768377759.7327-6024
F1888620508768375659.8327-6025
F1889620522768373559.7327-6025
F1890620535768371459.8327-6024
F1891620549768369460.0327-6019
F1892620563768367360.0327-6025
F1893620577768365260.0327-6024
F1894620590768363160.0327-6017
F1895620604768361060.0327-6019
F1896620618768358960.1327-6036
F1897620631768356860.1327-6036
F1898620645768354760.2327-6013
F1899620659768352660.3327-6013
F1900620673768350560.3327-6025
F1901620278768381559.6327-6010
F1902620292768379459.6327-609
F1903620306768377359.6327-6013
F1904620319768375259.6327-607
F1905620333768373159.6327-6012
F1906620347768371059.5327-6010
F1907620361768368959.7327-6017
F1908620374768366959.7327-6021
F1909620388768364859.7327-6019
F1910620402768362759.7327-6029
F1911620415768360659.7327-6028
F1912620429768358559.7327-6019
F1913620443768356459.9327-6019
F1914620456768354359.9327-6025
F1915620470768352259.9327-6019
F1916620484768350160.0327-6031
F1917620498768348060.0327-6024
F1918620511768345960.1327-6030
F1919620525768343960.3327-6025
F1920620539768341860.4327-6019
F1921620552768339760.8327-6019
F1922620566768337660.8327-6019
F1923620580768335560.8327-6025
F1924620120768405758.9327-6049
F1925620134768403659.0327-6049
F1926620147768401559.1327-6055
F1927620162768399559.3327-6049
F1928620175768397459.5327-6055
F1929620188768395359.5327-6049
F1930620202768393259.6327-6049
F1931618481768463557.4180-6011
F1932618481768488556.9180-6022
F1933618481768491057.0180-6023
F1934618481768493556.9180-6023
F1935618481768496056.9180-6023
F1936618481768498556.9180-6024
F1937618481768501056.9180-6019
F1938618481768503557.0180-6018
F1939618481768506056.9180-6017
F1940618481768508556.9180-6019
F1941618481768511057.0180-6019
F1942618481768513556.9180-6025
F1943618481768516057.0180-6019
F1944618481768518556.9180-6025
F1945618481768521056.7180-6025
F1946618481768523556.7180-6024
F1947618481768526056.7180-6020
F1948618481768528556.7180-6024
F1949618481768531056.7180-6024
F1950618481768533556.8180-6024
F1951618481768536056.6180-6024
F1952618481768538556.6180-6024
F1953618481768541056.5180-6024
F1954618481768543556.6180-6024
F1955618470768462257.490-6019
F1956618445768462257.590-6019
F1957618420768462157.690-6013
F1958618395768462057.590-6013
F1959618370768461857.690-6013
F1960618345768461657.790-6015
F1961618320768461357.890-6013
F1962618295768461058.090-6036
F1963618270768461058.190-6024
F1964618245768460858.390-6019
F1965618220768460758.690-6019
F1966618195768460858.690-6019
F1967618145768461058.790-6024
F1968618120768461358.890-6016
F1969618095768461958.690-6013
F1970618070768462158.790-6013
F1971618045768461258.790-6019
F1972618020768461158.690-6010
F1973617995768461458.590-6013
F1974617970768461558.590-6011
F1975617945768461458.590-607
F1976617920768461358.690-6011
F1977617895768460958.690-6013
F1978617870768460658.690-6013
F1979617820768460058.990-6013
F1980617795768459959.190-6019
F1981617770768460159.590-6013
F1982617745768460659.990-6013
F1983617720768461160.390-6019
F1984617695768461261.290-6030
F1985617670768460961.590-6018
F1986617645768460659.690-6024
F1987617620768460258.990-6023
F1988617595768460058.990-6022
F1989617570768459958.890-6024
F1990617545768459858.890-6028
F1991617521768449858.9180-6055
F1992617521768452358.9180-6067
F1993617495768461058.890-6024
F1994617470768461058.990-6024
F1995617445768461058.990-6024
F1996617420768461059.090-6024
F1997617395768461059.190-6024
F1998617370768461059.390-6024
F1999617345768461059.590-6024
F2000617489768518558.290-6024
F2001617464768518558.290-6037
F2002617439768518558.490-6037
F2003617414768518558.890-6031
F2004617389768518559.090-6025
F2005617364768518559.490-6024
F2006617339768518559.190-6025
F2007617314768518558.990-6025
F2008617289768518558.890-6025
F2009617264768518558.890-6025
F2010617239768518458.990-6024
F2011617201768488559.1180-6024
F2012617201768491059.1180-6024
F2013617201768493559.1180-6024
F2014617201768496059.0180-6030
F2015617201768498559.0180-6030
F2016617201768501058.9180-6036
F2017617201768503559.0180-6024
F2018617201768506058.9180-6030
F2019617201768508558.9180-6031
F2020617201768511058.9180-6024
F2021617201768513558.9180-6024
F2022617201768516058.8180-6030
F2023617201768518558.8180-6024
F2024617201768521058.8180-6024
F2025617201768523558.8180-6031
F2026617201768526058.8180-6025
F2027617201768528558.9180-6024
F2028617201768531059.0180-6024
F2029617201768533559.1180-6024
F2030617201768536059.2180-6025
F2031621898768484758.8327-6049
F2032621912768482658.6327-6055
F2033621925768480558.7327-6049
F2034621939768478458.7327-6049
F2035621953768476358.8327-6055
F2036621966768474259.1327-6049
F2037621980768472159.1327-6049
F2038621994768470059.2327-6049
F2039622008768467958.8327-6049
F2040622021768465958.7327-6055
F2041621651768522358.5147-6024
F2042621638768524458.4147-6025
F2043621624768526558.4147-6013
F2044621610768528558.4147-6019
F2045621596768530658.4147-6019
F2046621583768532758.3147-6019
F2047621570768535458.3147-6031
F2048621556768537558.5147-6025
F2049621543768539658.6147-6019
F2050621529768541759.1147-6025
F2051621516768543859.3147-6031
F2052621503768545959.8147-6025
F2053621489768548060.2147-6025
F2054621476768550259.9147-6025
F2055621462768552359.5147-6025
F2056621449768554459.6147-6025
F2057621436768556560.0147-6025
F2058621422768558660.2147-6025
F2059621409768560760.3147-6025

Table 2 Becher Project – Aircore drilling intercepts >0.1 g/t Au with up to 2 m internal dilution

HOLE_IDFrom (m)To (m)Interval (m)Au (g/t)
F181891230.12
F18253630.12
F1838273030.10
F1838546390.39
F1838727530.12
F1840909330.10
F184190103130.15
F1842485130.22
F1842637290.13
F18433630.11
F1843151830.31
F18432139180.38
F1843424530.20
F18435769120.43
F1843727860.25
F184381120390.25
F18446930.27
F1844121530.16
F1844273030.11
F1844485460.28
F1845394890.21
F1845576030.11
F1852273030.23
F1852333630.11
F185461590.15
F1855182130.12
F1856152160.18
F1871121530.20
F1879151830.12
F1880121860.17
F1880212760.23
F1881485460.36
F188291230.29
F1893182130.16
F1900182460.17
F1924333300.20
F19243649130.35
F1926394560.22
F1928515540.15
F19363960.15
F1936121530.2
F193791230.11
F19950330.13
F20363630.17
F2046181910.15
F2047303110.13

Table 3 – RC drill hole locations Bellary Dome Project in MGA_2020 zone 50

Hole IDProspectEasting (m)Northing (m)RL (m)DipAzimuthDEPTH (m)
BC001CATIA563523.07439158.7422-50359102
BC002CATIA563480.27439219.2430-5335284
BC003CATIA563479.07439199.0432-5535284
BC004CATIA563477.47439177.1432-55360120
BC005CATIA563443.47439213.0436-50384
BC006CATIA563439.57439197.6439-54357114
BC007CATIA563403.97439232.8436-54360102
BC008CATIA563433.77439278.4426-9016030
BC009CATIA563433.97439279.0426-8320120
BC010CATIA563440.77439276.5426-6317896
BC011CATIA563443.27439285.2424-65357102
BC012CATIA563324.97439279.9425-553390
BC013CATIA563367.47439350.4419-543371
BC014CATIA563484.67439263.7423-65348102
BC015CATIA563521.07439254.0420-45184120
BC016CATIA563560.07439198.7417-5018582
BC017CATIA563559.67439141.3416-50086
BC018CATIA E563670.37439083.6411-5520978
BC019CATIA E563702.97439131.1412-555117
BC020CATIA E563696.37439130.6412-5420584
BC021CATIA E564095.07438995.3413-583796
BC022CATIA E564067.47438959.1412-603378
BC023CATIA E564044.97438923.9412-604472
BC024CATIA E564016.17438881.8411-5420678
BC025CATIA E563932.57439026.9413-554272
BC026CATIA E563879.67438958.3411-5520754
BC027CATIA E563896.87438989.0411-5520578
BC028EDNEYS566167.87437931.6402-553540
BC029EDNEYS566224.27437895.7402-552546
BC030EDNEYS566213.07437880.5401-553552
BC031EDNEYS566287.57437845.7402-553558
BC032EDNEYS566267.07437810.4400-553558
BC033EDNEYS566316.27437757.9399-556058
BC034CATIA E564099.37439006.7414-6021388

Table 4 – Bellary Dome Project – RC drilling intercepts > 0.1 g/t Au Bellary Dome Project

Hole IDProspectFrom (m)Interval (m)Au g/tIntercept
BC002Catia210.2021 m @ 0.20 g/t Au
BC002Catia710.8672 m at 2.72 g/t Au
BC002Catia814.569
BC002Catia2410.1591 m @ 0.16 g/t Au
BC003Catia010.3931 m @ 0.39 g/t Au
BC003Catia1211.2891 m @ 1.29 g/t Au
BC005Catia410.1363 m @ 0.21 g/t Au
BC005Catia510.313
BC005Catia610.174
BC008Catia611.8451 m @ 1.85 g/t Au
BC014Catia310.1471 m @ 0.15 g/t Au
BC014Catia6010.1321 m @ 0.13 g/t Au
BC015Catia2210.6223 m @ 0.29 g/t Au
BC015Catia2310.05
BC015Catia2410.19
BC029Edney's310.2852 m @ 0.28 g/t Au

BC029Edney's410.271
BC029Edney's3710.153 m @ 0.96 g/t Au
BC029Edney's3810.438
BC029Edney's3912.3
BC030Edney's2040.1314 m @ 0.13 g/t Au
BC030Edney's3240.1014 m @ 0.10 g/t Au
BC031Edney's040.1074 m @ 0.11 g/t Au