The Global Electric Alternating Current (AC) Motors Market is forecasted to grow by USD 35850.81 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period

The report on the electric AC motors market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising factory automation and the use of industrial robots, increasing demand for synchronous motors for energy efficiency, and increased interest in electric vehicles.



The electric AC motors market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Induction

• Synchronous



By Power Output

• Integral

• Fractional



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing focus on using energy-efficient motors as one of the prime reasons driving the electric AC motors market growth during the next few years. Also, sensorless control schemes for asynchronous electric motors and advances in medical robotics, electrical, and automated guided vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the electric AC motors market covers the following areas:

• Electric AC motors market sizing

• Electric AC motors market forecast

• Electric AC motors market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading electric AC motors market vendors that include ABB Ltd., Addison Electric Inc., Allied Motion Technologies Inc., Arc Systems Inc., BDI, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Johnson Electric Holdings Ltd., Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd., Lenze SE, Lunar Motors Pvt. Ltd., Nidec Corp., Regal Rexnord Corp., Rockwell Automation Inc., SAS TT Electric, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, TAMAGAWA SEIKI Co. Ltd., and Toshiba Corp.. Also, the electric ac motors market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape and an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

