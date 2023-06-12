The Global Mental Health Apps Market is forecasted to grow by USD 946.8 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 20.85% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mental Health Apps Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467509/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the mental health apps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing prevalence of mental health disorders, growing awareness regarding mental health, and rising adoption of smartphones.



The mental health apps market is segmented as below:

By Platform

• iOS

• Android



By Type

• Monthly subscription

• Yearly subscription



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the technological development in mental health apps as one of the prime reasons driving the mental health apps market growth during the next few years. Also, growing use of gamification and digital therapeutics and integration of mental health apps with wearable technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the mental health apps market covers the following areas:

• Mental health apps market sizing

• Mental health apps market forecast

• Mental health apps market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mental health apps market vendors that include 7 Cups of Tea Co., Calm.com Inc., CVS Health Corp., Flow Neuroscience AB, Glucobit Inc., Happify Inc. , Headspace Inc., MassiveMusic, Mayo Clinic, MoodMission Pty Ltd., Moodtools, NOCD Inc., Roble Ridge Software LLC, Sanvello Health Inc., TALKSPACE INC, Thrive Therapeutic Software Ltd., ustwo Ltd., Women LLC, Youper Inc., and American Well Corp.. Also, the mental health apps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467509/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________