The Global 1,2-propanediol Market is forecasted to grow by USD 1470.22 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period

The report on the 1,2-propanediol market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable government policies, growing demand for 1,2-propanediol in personal care and pharmaceutical products, and increased demand for 1,2-propanediol from apac.



The 1,2-propanediol market is segmented as below:

By Product Type

• Industrial grade

• Food grade

• Pharmaceutical grade



By Application

• Unsaturated polyester resins (UPR)

• Functional fluids

• CP and F

• Liquid detergents

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for green construction as one of the prime reasons driving the 1,2-propanediol market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic partnerships and acquisitions and rising demand for unsaturated polyester resins with increasing number of wind power installations will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the 1,2-propanediol market covers the following areas:

• 1,2-propanediol market sizing

• 1,2-propanediol market forecast

• 1,2-propanediol market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 1,2-propanediol market vendors that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Arham Petrochem Pvt. Ltd., Avril SCA, BASF SE, Dow Inc., Global Bio chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., HELM AG, Huntsman International LLC, INEOS Group Holdings SA, LyondellBasell Industries NV, Manali Petrochemicals Ltd., Merck KGaA, Repsol SA, Shell plc, SKC, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Vizag Chemical International, and Sisco Research Laboratories Pvt. Ltd.. Also, the 1,2-propanediol market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

