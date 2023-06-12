The Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market is forecasted to grow by USD 118.6 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.38% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467477/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increased government investments in military devices, increased adoption of SWIR cameras in commercial applications, and increased use of night vision cameras.



The shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Defense and military

• Healthcare and research

• Automotive

• Others



By Product

• SWIR area camera

• SWIR linear camera



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the adoption of SWIR cameras in smartphones as one of the prime reasons driving the shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market growth during the next few years. Also, the product launch of SWIR cameras and increasing spending on consumer electronics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market covers the following areas:

• Shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market sizing

• Shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market forecast

• Shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market vendors that include Alkeria Srl, Ascendent Technology Group Inc., Attollo Engineering, BaySpec Inc., Elbit Systems Ltd., Episensors, First Light Imaging Corp., Hamamatsu Photonics KK, Intevac Inc., IRCameras LLC, JAI AS, Leonardo DRS Inc., New Imaging Technologies, Photon Etc. Inc., Raptor Photonics Ltd., SWIR Vision Systems Inc., Teledyne Technologies Inc., Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd., TKH Group NV, and Xenics nv. Also, the shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

