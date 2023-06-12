Dr. Bal Nandra Is Offering Intravenous Ketamine Therapy for Treatment Resistant Depression at His Chicago Clinic

Chicago, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicago, Illinois -

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago, the city’s first private facility to offer clinically proven intravenous ketamine therapies, is serving local patients seeking treatment for conditions such as depression, chronic pain, fibromyalgia, and more.

Founded by Dr. Bal Nandra, IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago offers customized ketamine treatments at its luxurious, state-of-the-art facility. Dr. Nandra boasts over 20 years of clinical experience and is assisted by a handpicked team of top-notch registered nurses, licensed therapists, and technicians who collaborate with the patient’s primary care physicians, specialists, and mental health professionals to optimize treatment and ensure the continuity of care.

“Ketamine is FDA-approved and has been used as an anesthetic for over five decades,” says Dr. Nandra. “However, over the last 15 years, there have been several randomized clinical studies investigating just how effective ketamine infusions are at treating major depression and treatment-resistant depression. The studies have found a success rate as high as 80% with immediate improvement after the first or second infusion.”

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago offers these same newly discovered benefits of ketamine to its patients by administering six infusions over 2 weeks. Patients can also opt for maintenance infusions every month to every few months after. For chronic pain treatment, the center recommends multiple infusions with each lasting up to 4 hours.

Dr. Nandra talks about what makes IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago’s services special by saying, “As the top ketamine treatment center in Chicago, our therapies adhere to strict protocols per the highest industry standards. Our team is dedicated to providing the best patient outcomes to ensure all our patients see a marked improvement in their quality of life and well-being.”

IV Solution & Ketamine Centers of Chicago backs up its mission of bringing the benefits of intravenous ketamine therapy to Americans of all walks of life by offering financial assistance to patients who qualify. With its partnership with The Serenity Foundation, Dr. Nandra and his team offer their alternative treatment for chronic pain and mental health conditions to those who might otherwise find them to be inaccessible.

Patients have responded positively to the services offered by the Chicago ketamine therapy clinic. On its website, it has published several testimonials that it has received over the years from its clients across the city and Illinois. Patients thank Dr. Nandra for his compassionate care, the helpfulness and patience of the clinic’s staff, and the life-changing effects of the treatment.

Scott W. says, “My experience with Dr. Nandra and his staff has been nothing short of amazing. I was diagnosed with PTSD and major depressive disorder. I had crippling depression and terrible anxiety to the point where it affected all facets of my life. So, I went on a journey to find something that would help. I had tried SSRIs, EMDR, TMS, and CBT. Having a therapist helps, but then I found Chicago IV solutions and started the Ketamine IV protocol.”

He continues, “After my first treatment, I had already noticed a difference as far as how bad the depression could get. After the full treatment, I felt like a different person. I continue to get semi-regular boosters to help. I then went to them for a procedure called SGB. It is for people who suffer from anxiety and PTSD… Once again, nothing short of amazing. I had the treatment which took about an hour and a half of my time. I woke up the next day, with no anxiety, no shakiness, no pit in my stomach. I have gotten to know the staff that works there as well as the doctors and they are patient, and understanding, and you can tell they just care about helping you through this. If you are suffering, please go see them. It will change your life.”

