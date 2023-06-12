The Global Rose Extract Market is forecasted to grow by USD 134.2 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rose Extract Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360278/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing applications in the food and beverage industry, medicinal properties of rose extracts, and growing awareness about the benefits of natural cosmetics.



The rose extract market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Rose oil

• Rosehip fruit extract

• Rose water



By Application

• Fragrance and cosmetics

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food and beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the growing preference for aromatherapy for stress relief as one of the prime reasons driving the rose extract market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing technological innovations and the rising use of rose extracts in the fortification of wine will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the rose extract market covers the following areas:

• Rose extract market sizing

• Rose extract market forecast

• Rose extract market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rose extract market vendors that include Afriplex Pty Ltd., Alba Grups Ltd., Alteya Inc., Aromaaz International, Ecomaat Ltd., Ernesto Ventos SA, Firmenich SA, Hangzhou New Asia International Co. Ltd., Honeyberry International LLP, India Essential Oils, Kanha Nature Oils, Oshadhi Ltd., Sakha International, Thracian Oils Ltd., Vaibhav Perfumery, Wild Hibiscus Flower Co., Xian Peihong Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils LC, Zahra Rosewater Co., and First Natural Brands Ltd.. Also, the rose extract market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06360278/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________