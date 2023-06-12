Decisions taken in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

English Lithuanian

The following decisions were adopted in the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office at Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo st. 8, Vilnius) on 12 June 2023:

Regarding the election of the Independent Board member of LITGRID AB

Adopted decision:

1.1. Elect Andrius Šemeškevičius as the Independent Board member of LITGRID AB until the end of the cadency of LITGRID AB board.

1.2. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB on behalf of LITGRID AB to sign the standard terms and conditions of a Board member on activities in the Board of LITGRID AB, approved by the shareholders meeting on 20 of April 2022, with the newly elected member Andrius Šemeškevičius of the board of LITGRID AB.

1.3. To authorize the CEO of LITGRID AB (with the right of sub-authorization) to notify the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania about the recalled board member and election of the new member of the Board, to register the changed data in the Register of Legal Entities of the Republic of Lithuania, and to perform any other related actions.





More information: