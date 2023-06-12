The Global Solar PV Tracker Market is forecasted to grow by USD 9704.31 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar PV Tracker Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06346545/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the solar PV tracker market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by a rise in investments in renewable energy, increasing government support, and the declining cost of solar energy.



The solar PV tracker market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Single axis tracker

• Dual axis tracker



By Technology

• Solar PV

• CSP



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing conversion efficiency of solar PVs as one of the prime reasons driving the solar PV tracker market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of smart cities and a slowdown in coal power investment will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the solar PV tracker market covers the following areas:

• Solar PV tracker market sizing

• Solar PV tracker market forecast

• Solar PV tracker market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading solar PV tracker market vendors that include Abengoa SA, All Earth Renewables, ArcelorMittal, Arctech Solar Holding Co Ltd, Array Technologies Inc., First Solar Inc., Flex Ltd., GameChange Solar, Grupo Gransolar SL, Hanwha Corp., Haosolar Co. Ltd., IDEEMATEC Germany GmbH, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd., NOV Inc., Scorpius Trackers PVt. Ltd., Soltec Energias Renovables SL, Sun Action Trackers, SunPower Corp., Trina Solar Co. Ltd., and Valmont Industries Inc.. Also, the solar PV tracker market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

