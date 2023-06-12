Single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the Single-Use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market was valued US$2,493.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Visiongain has published a new report entitled Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors 2023-2033. Forecasts by Workflow (Upstream, Downstream), by Type (Pressure Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow Meters and Sensors, pH Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Conductivity Sensors, Others), by End-users (CMOs/CROs, In-house Manufacturers) AND Regional and Leading National Market Analysis PLUS Analysis of Leading Companies AND COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Pattern Analysis

Industry 4.0 to Offer Lucrative Growth Prospects

There is a growing demand among corporations for sensor devices that possess characteristics such as non-invasiveness, flexibility, and high sensitivity, and that are suitable for employment in both single-use and multiuse scenarios. Currently, there exist in-line sensors that have the capability to transmit data in real-time to a wireless device such as a laptop or tablet through the use of bluetooth technology. The automatic recalibration capability of smart sensors has led to their increasing prominence, and they are commonly utilised in conjunction with a software platform.

How has COVID-19 had a Significant Impact on the Single-use Bioprocessing Probes & Sensors Market?

Manufacturers of single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors reported a great learning curve from the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak offered novel perspective on the utilisation of single-use probes and sensors. Many biopharmaceutical companies are considering bioprocessing as a highly profitable and viable business opportunity. For instance, Serum Institute improved the production of nearly 1 billion doses of the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine on a large-scale using ABEC's specialised single run technology.

The utilization of single-use innovation (SUT) to meet the overall pharmaceutical drugs supply is probably going to drive the development of the market. To meet the clinical preliminary timetables and supporting misfortunes biopharmaceutical organizations are some of the major difficulties which can be tackled by changing to SUTs. The organizations that have executed and changed to a solitary use framework benefited with further developed creation proficiency, lower costs, and diminished by and large pollution rates. Moreover, SUTs lessens the turnaround time and permits persistent assembling. The advantages of SUTs will expand the interest of the single-use bioprocessing probes and sensors over the forecast period.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increasing Implementation of Single-use Technology (SUT) for Bio production

The progress of bioprocess monitoring will be critical in meeting the future demands of bioprocess technology. The major concerns include the need to accelerate process development in order to minimize time to market and assure optimal utilization of the cell factory, as well as to meet the criteria of the Process Analytical Technology project. Microbial production processes are still poorly understood due to the vast complexity of cellular systems and a lack of adequate sensing systems. This is true for the majority of microbial production systems, including recombinant protein synthesis, due to the substantial relationship between recombinant gene expression and host cell metabolism. To better understand and to get a quick turn-around time, biosensors and probes would be instrumental. Hence, growing adoption of biosensors in SUT would help in increased biopharmaceutical output.

Rising Demand for Improved Bioprocess Monitoring

In the last few decades, the productivity of cell culture production for biologics has skyrocketed. Process research activities are increasingly focused on enhancing product quality and uniformity. Process analytical technology that is well-used is required for consistent process performance and successful application of the quality by design (QbD) methodology (PAT).

Many bioprocess monitoring sensors have been available for decades, and new ones, particularly spectrometric sensors, are finding their way into cell culture bioprocesses. In the last decade, on-line sampling devices have matured, allowing many equipment formerly utilized for off-line analysis to be employed for at-line analysis.

To ensure consistent scale-up, all stages of biomanufacturing processes require dependable process control. The incorporation of single-use sensors in disposable bioreactors can facilitate process analysis from the outset and increase the efficiency of bioprocesses. For instance, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, a sensor system company based in Germany, provides Luer Lock adapters with optical sensors that can be readily implemented into any perfusion set-up and permit continuous monitoring of essential cell culture parameters.

With a general trend toward better specified media for cell cultivation and an increased emphasis on process analytical tools, spectrometric approaches are making inroads into cell culture process monitoring. Integration of such sensing technologies will be critical in moving forward with real-time monitoring of cellular physiology for process consistency and product quality control.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Streamline of Processes to Offer Lucrative Opportunities for Market Players

Large stainless-steel tanks were the first bioprocessing sensor and probe instruments. Due to early producer cell lines produced little amounts of output, cultures were often big. The usage of huge vessels was required as a result. Stainless-steel reactors were used in most commercial biomanufacturing until recently. More manufacturers are starting to employ single-use systems since they are very inexpensive and disposable. Single use bioprocessing sensors and probes facilities will outnumber stainless-steel facilities in terms of both volume and number of installations among commercial producers. The pharmaceutical has been upgrading its production cell lines and focusing low-volume and niche segments. Efficiency concerns often impact decisions between steel and plastic. To streamline process, transfer from research and development to manufacturing, scalable systems are required which will be done through right adoption of biosensors and probes.

Free Floating Wireless Sensors

Companies are working on sensors that do not require physical connection in the reactor bag and is concurrently transmitting data from wireless sensor spheres or capsules which freely float in the chemical mixture or industrial broth. These free floating capsules not only provide motion and temperature real time data but also provide sensor specific information such as pH, ion-concentration, chemical components etc. These free floating capsules have been made commercial by smartCAPS and smartINST ( France).The outer shell of the sphere is primarily made from sterilisable polyether ether ketone which is composed of an electronic on-board, a battery, with its matching sensing element. Real time data can be captured through various sensing technologies such as ISFET (ion-sensitive field-effect transistor) or LED/ photodiode for understanding various parameters of the broth including turbidity monitoring. The sensors can be pre-calibrated to procure information which is essential for the qualitative purposes. The sterilization of these floating wireless sensors can be conducted with help of steam and ethylene oxide while gamma radiation sterilization process can damage the complex electronic system of these sensors. These free floating sensors in future would be more advanced and capable of providing detailing of the chemical mixtures for better outcomes and thus would be a great market opportunity for biosensor players to venture or innovate these type of products for future needs.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the single-use bioprocessing probes & sensors market are ABEC, Broadley-James Corporation, Avantor, Inc., Dover Corporation, ESI Ultrapure, Emerson Electric Co., Eppendorf AG, Equflow, Hamilton Company, HIGH PURITY NEW ENGLAND, Malema Engineering Corporation (Dover), METTLER TOLEDO, Parker Hannifin Corporation, PreSens Precision Sensing GmbH, PendoTECH, Sartorius AG, SONOTEC GmbH, and Thermo Fisher Scientific. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

In October 2022, PharmNXT Biotech ( Pune ,India) launched its first integrated manufacturing single use bioprocessing . The unit is expected to overcome the existing challenges of biomanufacturing in the country.

In March 2022, Cytiva inaugurated a novel manufacturing facility spanning 11,000 square metres in Cardiff, Wales. As part of a two-year global expansion plan worth US$1.5 billion, the facility has commenced production of mixer bags, flow kits, and tubing assemblies.

