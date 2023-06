English Lithuanian

ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS, AB (hereinafter - the Company) entered into a business loan transaction with SEB bankas, under which the Company is granted a business loan of 12 millions 135.2 thousand euros.

The purpose of the loan is the construction of wind turbines with all secondary items, appurtenances, and/or engineering equipment and facilities in Skurvydiškė Village, Telšiai District Municipality.

Arnas Matuzas

Head of Legal

E-mail: a.matuzas@zpienas.lt