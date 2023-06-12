Immix Biopharma Subsidiary Nexcella Appoints Henry McKinnell, Jr., former Chairman & CEO of Pfizer Inc., to Board of Directors

Dr. McKinnell joins the Nexcella, Inc. Board of Directors with 35 years of experience at Pfizer, Inc., including 6 years as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Dr. McKinnell is a former independent director of ChemoCentryx, acquired by Amgen for $3.7 billion in 2022 and former Chairman/CEO of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Cubist (now Merck & Co.) for $535 million in 2013

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Nexcella”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”), today announced that effective today, Henry A. McKinnell, Jr, Ph.D., former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer Inc., has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. McKinnell brings significant leadership to Nexcella: developing, launching and commercializing drug candidates; building world-class operations; and forming international alliances.

After joining Pfizer, Inc. in 1971, Dr. McKinnell held positions of increasing responsibility around the world including Chairman and Chief Executive Officer from 2001 until his retirement in 2006. In addition to his experience at Pfizer, Dr. McKinnell has served as an independent director of ChemoCentryx, acquired by Amgen for $3.7 billion in 2022; former Chairman/CEO of Optimer Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Cubist Pharmaceuticals (now Merck & Co.) for $535 million in 2013; independent director of ExxonMobil from 2002 to 2007; and independent director of Agiliti from 2017-2019. Most recently, Dr. McKinnell was the independent Chairman of Moody’s Corporation from 2012 to 2021.

“We are honored to have Dr. McKinnell join the Nexcella Board of Directors. He has an unparalleled track record as a pharmaceutical executive and strategic leader, with extensive experience building pre-eminent, world-class organizations,” said Ilya Rachman, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of ImmixBio, added, “Dr. McKinnell’s experience will be invaluable as we progress NXC-201 through clinical development in AL amyloidosis and multiple myeloma. Dr. McKinnell’s leadership and skills in our industry, as well as his contributions to other areas of human welfare, are internationally recognized. We look forward to benefiting from his valuable insights.”

Dr. McKinnell commented, “My interest and commitment to the translation of scientific discoveries to the bedside so patients can benefit makes joining the Nexcella Board an honor and hopefully the beginning of a journey which will benefit seriously ill patients around the world.”

Dr. McKinnell is the Chairman Emeritus of the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America (PhRMA). He also served as a Senior Advisor to Toyota Motor Corporation's International Advisory Board and the Thomas H. Lee Private Equity Partnership. Dr. McKinnell holds a bachelor’s degree in business from the University of British Columbia and an M.B.A. and Ph.D. from Stanford University Graduate School of Business.

About Nexcella, Inc.

Nexcella, Inc., a subsidiary of Immix Biopharma, Inc (Nasdaq:IMMX), is a Los Angeles, CA based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Our lead candidate, next generation BCMA-targeted CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis has produced 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023 across 58 patients. We believe NXC-201 has potential to be the world’s first outpatient CAR-T. Our N-GENIUS platform allows us to discover, develop, and manufacture cutting-edge cell therapies for patients in need. To learn more about Nexcella, Inc. visit us at www.nexcella.com .

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a novel class of Tissue-Specific Therapeutics (TSTx) targeting oncology and immuno-dysregulated diseases. Our lead asset is IMX-110, currently in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials as a monotherapy and in its IMMINENT-01 combination clinical trial with BeiGene’s anti-PD-1, tisleilizumab, for which patient dosing begin in Feb 2023. IMX-110 holds orphan drug designation (ODD) by the FDA for soft tissue sarcoma, and has received Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA the treatment of rhabdomyosarcoma, a life-threatening form of cancer in children. RPDD qualifies ImmixBio to receive fast track review and a priority review voucher (PRV) at the time of marketing approval of IMX-110. Additionally, ImmixBio subsidiary Nexcella, Inc, developing CAR-T NXC-201 for multiple myeloma and AL amyloidosis, with 92% and 100% response rates in each indication, respectively, as of February 9, 2023. Learn more at www.immixbio.com.

