TWAICE Digital Commissioning Software Reduces Risk and Streamlines Energy Storage for Leading Austrian Utility VERBUND

MUNICH, Germany, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TWAICE, the leading provider of battery analytics software, announced that VERBUND, Austria’s leading energy company and one of the largest producers of hydropower in Europe, successfully used the TWAICE Digital Commissioning software with the utility’s energy storage systems. Developed in response to the challenges that come with commissioning a battery energy storage system (BESS), this new product in the TWAICE software suite enables VERBUND to reduce the risk and optimize the operational efficiency of its energy storage system.



The TWAICE software, requiring only an online connection of the storage, provided a comprehensive audit of the storage systems just as VERBUND installed them. The Digital Commissioning software identified and analyzed key performance indicators, facilitating the detection of anomalies and easing the deployment process. TWAICE’s software highlights anomalies within energy storage systems and helps to identify weak cells, temperature spikes, and cooling system deficiencies that might be missed in a traditional commissioning process. This is made possible by the vast amount of data that TWAICE analyzes, which would be unattainable with on-site analysis.

"We are thrilled with VERBUND’s success in employing our Digital Commissioning software," said Stephan Rohr, co-founder and managing director of TWAICE. "Our Digital Commissioning tool not only confirmed its capacity to de-risk the deployment of energy storage systems, but it also provided critical insights that will be essential as VERBUND scales up. VERBUND has proven to be a valuable customer as one of the first users of our Digital Commissioning suite, and we look forward to overseeing future applications of our software."

Martin Wagner, Managing Director of VERBUND Energy4Business, noted that, "TWAICE Digital Commissioning helps us to overcome the challenges posed by an increasingly heterogeneous system integrator landscape and ever larger battery energy storage systems. Battery analytics software like TWAICE’s is a must-have for baselining performance at beginning of life and identifying deficiencies before operation starts."

VERBUND’s plans for large-scale energy storage deployment led the utility to collaborate with TWAICE, with the utility’s clean energy goals including adding a total of 1 GW of battery storage capacity by 2030. TWAICE’s background in battery analytics software and the promise of the new Digital Commissioning suite appealed to VERBUND’s desire to have as seamless a deployment of battery storage as possible. With the Digital Commissioning software, VERBUND’s engineers can better manage the complex and cost-intensive commissioning processes for energy storage, helping avoid missed deadlines and making it easier to obtain standardized, comparable data across different systems.

To learn more about TWAICE’s Digital Commissioning software and their other battery analytics products, visit https://www.twaice.com/. Readers can also download a comprehensive case study on the VERBUND project here.

About TWAICE:

TWAICE provides predictive analytics software for companies working with batteries addressing key concerns throughout the entire lifecycle. Customers using TWAICE de-risk their battery business and outperform their peers by increasing battery performance and lifetime. Uniquely combining deep battery knowledge and artificial intelligence on a scalable analytics platform, TWAICE generates actionable insights at every step of the battery lifecycle. In addition to enabling TWAICE products, the analytics platform is a launchpad for customer and partner solutions, leveraging an entire ecosystem of market leaders. TWAICE is committed to increasing the lifetime, efficiency, safety, and sustainability of the products that power the economy of tomorrow.

About VERBUND

VERBUND is Austria's leading energy company and one of the largest producers of electricity from hydropower in Europe. The company generates around 96 percent of its electricity from renewable sources, primarily hydropower. VERBUND trades in electricity in 12 countries and, in 2022, achieved a consolidated result of around €1,700 million and EBITDA of around €3,160 million with around 3,700 employees. With subsidiaries and partners, VERBUND is active in everything from electricity generation and transport to international trading and sales. VERBUND has been listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange since 1988, 51% of the share capital is owned by the Republic of Austria.

VERBUND is the decisive player for the success of the energy turnaround in Austria. The challenges that lie ahead require a cohesive orientation of the entire company, which VERBUND is driving forward with Mission V. Mission V is a long-term and comprehensive transformation program and stands for the will to confront the climate crisis as a force for change. This program is based on the VERBUND Strategy 2030 with its three thrusts: The strengthening of the integrated home market, the expansion of renewable energies in Europe and the establishment as a European hydrogen player. With Mission V, VERBUND is accelerating the achievement of its strategic goals 2030 and ensuring their implementation. Further information: www.verbund.com

