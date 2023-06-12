Doroni Aerospace Surpasses 50 Successful Test Flights in New Facility for eVTOL Flying Car

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doroni Aerospace, the leading innovator in sustainable transportation and urban air mobility, is pleased to announce a significant milestone in its journey to revolutionize personal mobility. The company has successfully completed over 50 test flights of its groundbreaking electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Doroni Aerospace H1, at its state-of-the-art facility. This accomplishment marks a major step forward in the development of their cutting-edge technology and brings us closer to a new era of transportation.



Since its establishment in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace has been dedicated to transforming the way we travel. With a world-class engineering and technical team, the company has developed their advanced aircraft designed to provide a safe, practical, and environmentally friendly mobility solution.

The Doroni Aerospace eVTOL combines sleek design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable engineering to deliver an exceptional flying experience. Equipped with advanced electric motors, their vehicle offers zero-emission flights, contributing to a cleaner and more sustainable future. Its autonomous flight capabilities and integrated navigation systems ensure safe and reliable operations, instilling confidence and comfort in passengers.

With an impressive, targeted range of up to 60 miles on a single charge, the Doroni eVTOL covers significant distances, and Doroni Aerospace plans to increase this range to 100 miles as battery and motor technology advances. Safety is paramount, and the vehicle incorporates cutting-edge features such as redundant systems, collision avoidance technology, and emergency landing capabilities.

"We are beyond thrilled with the remarkable success of our flight tests, which has truly showcased the immense capabilities of the Doroni eVTOL," said Doron Merdinger, CEO and Founder of Doroni Aerospace. "We remain steadfast in our mission to revolutionize personal transportation, creating innovative and cutting-edge solutions that will reshape the way we interact with space and beyond."

The completion of over 50 successful test flights in the new facility demonstrates Doroni Aerospace's commitment to pushing the boundaries of aviation technology and ensuring the utmost safety and reliability of their eVTOL aircraft. By surpassing this significant milestone, Doroni Aerospace is poised as the industry leader set to transform the future of urban mobility and provide an efficient, safe, and thrilling mode of transportation for commuters and travelers alike.

To learn more about Doroni Aerospace, please visit www.doroni.io or email the company at info@doroni.io

For investment opportunities, please visit: https://invest.doroni.io/ .

ABOUT DORONI AEROSPACE

Founded in 2016 by serial entrepreneur Doron Merdinger, Doroni Aerospace is revolutionizing sustainable transportation with its cutting-edge electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology. With 25 years of experience in design, manufacturing, and managing eight-figure firms, Doron assembled a world-class engineering and technical team to deliver on his ultimate vision of democratizing the power of flight and providing consumers with an entirely new mode of mobility.

Doroni's mission is to offer a safety-centric, eco-friendly mobility option to the public, commonly referred to as 'flying cars.' By enabling people to transport themselves intuitively within urban environments and between destinations at a fraction of the time possible with traditional automobiles, Doroni aims to transform the way we travel.