Global Technology Marketing Executive to Drive Revenue and Brand Growth for Chief Outsiders Clients

HOUSTON, TX, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pattie Q. Pan, a growth marketing and branding expert, has joined Chief Outsiders’ team of more than 125 Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) and Fractional Chief Sales Officers (CSOs). She will apply her extensive data, technology, fintech, payments, industrial, and business services industry experience to help clients accelerate revenue and brand growth as a Fractional CMO.

“A dynamic global marketing executive, Pattie applies her expertise in growth marketing spanning Fortune 500 and PE-backed companies to accelerate growth for startups and mid-market companies,” said Clay Spitz, Managing Partner, Chief Outsiders. “We’re thrilled to add her deep industry experience and connections to our battle-tested network of marketing professionals.”

A growth expert with experience in every aspect of marketing, branding, and communications, Pattie will work with leadership teams of small- and mid-market companies to develop growth strategies, accelerate demand, boost brand awareness, and develop high-performance marketing teams.

Technology and Financial Services Marketing Leadership

At Chief Outsiders, Pattie works with the CEOs of data, technology, financial services, business services, and industrial companies to accelerate revenue and brand growth. Prior to joining Chief Outsiders, Pattie was Executive Vice President of Marketing for Dynata where she transformed the company's marketing and brand strategies, tripled marketing revenue, achieved a 9-fold return on marketing investment, and generated an 80+% share of voice among its competitors.

As Vice President of Global Marketing at Mastercard, Pattie helped launch and scale a number of fintech solutions globally, including contactless payments, B2B payments, and Buy Now Pay Later solutions. As Global Director of Marketing and Communications at Tyco International, she brought the Tyco Flow Control brand to life, leading brand strategy, brand architecture, and 360° brand marketing globally. She has held several other marketing leadership positions including Head of North American Marketing for CAST Software, Director of Marketing Communications at Honeywell, and Global Digital Marketing Manager for The Dow Chemical Company.

Pattie earned an M.B.A. in Global Marketing from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in Phoenix, Arizona, an M.A. in Communications from Hong Kong Baptist University, and a B.A. in Economics from Beijing University of Technology.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, the nation’s leading Executives-as-a-Service firm, helps CEOs and their organizations identify the fractional marketing and sales executives they need to accelerate growth. The firm’s cohesive team of more than 125 fractional executives act as Strategic Operators™ to achieve results. They blend insight, strategy, and execution to deliver revenue engines that drive long-term profitable growth for businesses.

Chief Outsiders’ fractional executives drive growth strategy and execution plans by offering instant access to talent with highly customized and flexible engagements. Having served on the executive teams of more than 1,550 client companies, each Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Sales Officer has led marketing or sales at a diverse set of large corporations, including many Fortune 500 firms. Inc. Magazine has recognized Chief Outsiders for nine consecutive years as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US. The company was also recognized as a Forbes Small Giant in 2019.

“The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” is an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs co-authored by Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes. For additional information about the companies and CEOs who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, visit us at www.chiefoutsiders.com.

Attachment