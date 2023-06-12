Temporal Implants Market Size To Hit US$ 123 million By 2032 at a CAGR of 7.5%, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Temporal Implants Market Demand is projected to rise to US$ 123 million by the end of 2033. Growing demand for correction of temporal hollowing, increasing acceptance of facial implants, rising preference for minimally invasive procedures, favorable reimbursement policies, and increasing healthcare costs are key factors driving the global market for temporal implants.



The market stood at US$ 56 million in 2022 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period (2023 to 2033).

In the field of plastic surgery, there are several ways to improve the shape of the face. Dermal fillers and facial implants are the two most commonly used procedures to improve facial appearance. While fillers provide good short-term results, facial implants have a number of advantages that can make them a better option for facial enhancement.

Temporal implants are commonly used for facial correction. Defects caused by injury, genetic disorders, or infection are corrected temporal implants. Temporal implants are offered in both silicone and PEEK materials, providing a solution for correcting temporal hollowing and restoring soft tissue volume. These implants come in various sizes, shapes, and materials, allowing cosmetologists to select the most suitable option based on the patient's unique natural anatomy.

Social media has also influenced the demand for facial rejuvenation or cosmetic procedures. The number of users on Instagram, Facebook, and other social media apps has surged in recent years. The emphasis on attaining a desirable physical appearance in the virtual world as well is growing significantly. Several celebrities with a huge fan following have opted for cosmetic surgeries involving facial implants, temporal implants, and jaw implants.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Standard temporal implants held 73.6% share of the global market in 2022.

Total temporal augmentation accounted for 29.7% of the global market share in 2022.

Anatomical-shaped temporal implants held a market share of 29.2% in 2022.

By end user, cosmetic & plastic surgery clinics led with a market share of 52.5% in 2022.

North America dominated the global market with the U.S. contributing US$ 18.9 million in 2022.

“Rising awareness about temporal implants and their benefits among patients and healthcare professionals to boost market growth over the coming years,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

Important Key Players are Implantech, Matrix Surgical USA, Yuyao Jiusheng Medical Supplies Factory, SurgiSil, L.L.P., GRAND AESPIO INC., Sebbin, Surgiform Innovative Surgical Products., Poriferous, Stryker, Alpha Aesthetics, Hanson Medical Inc., Guangzhou Wanhe Plastic Materials Co., Ltd., Calavera Surgical Design, Johnson & Johnson Medical GmbH (DePuy Synthes), Zimmer Biomet, KLS Martin Group, Silimed, Medartis AG and more

The temporal implants market is characterized by established companies that have been operating in this field for a significant period. These companies have a strong market presence, established distribution networks, and strong brand recognition. They often offer a wide range of implant options, including various sizes, materials, and designs. The presence of these established players creates competition for newer entrants in the market.

In December 2020 , Implantech Associates Inc. received FDA clearance for its customized contour implant (chin prostheses).

, Implantech Associates Inc. received FDA clearance for its customized contour implant (chin prostheses). To fulfil the growing demand for textured silicone pectoral and gluteal implants in additional forms and sizes, Implantech purchased Spectrum Designs Medical in September 2017.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the temporal implants market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2013 to 2022 and projections for 2023 to 2033.

The research study is based on product (standard temporal implants, extended temporal implants), procedure (malar augmentation, chin augmentation, anterior temporal hollowing, total temporal augmentation, facelift, forehead lift), shape (anatomical, oval, round, customized, adjustable, others), and end user (hospitals, cosmetic & plastic surgery clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across seven key regions of the world.

Persistence Market Research’s Expertise in Life Sciences and Transformational Health

Our expert team of industry analysts comprising management graduates, medical professionals, engineers, and project managers provides insights on emerging therapy areas, diagnostic tools, medical devices and components, reimbursement and market access, biotechnology, and life science research products and services to equip decision-makers with sound inputs and strategic recommendations.

