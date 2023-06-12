Fintech Market to Generate USD 775 Billion by 2032 Amid Accelerated Digital Technology Integration in Financial Institutions, Projects Extrapolate

Dubai, UAE, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Fintech Market was valued at USD 161.23 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach a valuation of USD 775 billion by 2032. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period of 2023-2032. Governments worldwide are encouraging the use of fintech to increase financial inclusion and efficiency through real-time payments, open application programming interfaces, and blockchains, among others.

Several crises have acted as catalysts for the growth of the FinTech market. Fintech investment has increased since the last global financial crisis. The market’s growth was largely a technological response to the shortcomings of the traditional financial services industry, which was severely strained during and after the COVID-19 crisis.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/sample/information-technology-communication-iot/fintech-market/87465

Competitive Landscape

FinTech startups are collaborating with large and established financial institutions to accelerate their growth and market penetration. The market is additionally experiencing an increase in mergers and acquisitions to provide consumers with a broader range of services.

Prominent players in the market include:

ADYEN

Avant, LLC.

BEIJING DAOKAU JINKE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

BLOCK, INC.

Envestnet

One97 Communications

PayPal, Inc.

Revolut Ltd

Synctera

Wise Payments Limited

Market Segmentation

By Application

Fund Transfer & Payments

Loans

Insurance & Finance

Wealth Management

Others

Ease of Fund Transfers and Payments to Surge Demand from Consumers

Fund transfers and payments had the highest revenue share in 2022 on the basis of application, accounting for more than 41.32% of total segmental revenue. Integration of advanced technologies such as APIs and AI in payment portals or mobile-based services is expected to boost the growth of the segment.

For More Information, Enquire Now: https://www.extrapolate.com/enquire/information-technology-communication-iot/fintech-market/87465

By Form

Application Programming Interface

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Others

The Convenience of Blockchain Technology Continues to Promote Growth Opportunities

In terms of revenue, blockchain technology held the largest segmental share in 2022. It has become the most convenient and prominent technology provided by fintech companies worldwide, providing consumers with secure payment gateways without the need for banks or financial institutions.

COVID-19 Crisis Spurs Positive Growth and Development in Fintech Market

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated financial inclusion, resulting in an increase in digital payments and the global expansion of formal financial services. This growth created new economic opportunities for businesses operating in the global market. Payment innovations such as cash displacement, new payment options such as the request to pay, digital currencies, and buy now, pay later (BNPL) services have all significantly contributed to the fintech market growth.

FinTech has become one of the market's key driving forces due to its ability to provide convenient services and help maintain transparency in terms of financial inclusion. Furthermore, several financial institutions are implementing advanced technologies to provide integrated and value-added services to customers, which is driving market growth. Moreover, an increasing number of collaborations between national regulators and financial institutions are supporting the growth of fintech technologies.

Purchase This Comprehensive Research Report for Valuable Market Insights: https://www.extrapolate.com/complete-checkout-buy/87465

Surging IoT Adoption to Facilitate North American Market Domination

North America dominated the fintech market in 2022, accounting for more than 33.84% of total market revenue. The regional growth was primarily attributable to the widespread adoption of IoT and ICT, both of which are critical in terms of revenue generation. In the United States, more than 52% of consumers preferred contactless payment methods, and more than 82% of citizens transacted via digital or online platforms, boosting the regional market growth.



Convenience, security, simplicity, transparency, and personalization are some of the major advantages provided by Fintech innovation, which is ultimately supporting the market to grow. Fintech money transfers and payment services have grown in popularity as a result of the rapid growth of online digital-only banks and mobile phone payments.

Rising Number of Online Transactions in Asia Pacific to Boost Growth Prospects

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for fintech service platforms and associated revenues. As a result of its large population and widespread acceptance of fintech solutions, India is the most prominent country in the region. In recent years, India has had the most online transactions, with over 46.8 billion in 2021 and around 70 billion in 2022.

Browse Complete Report: https://www.extrapolate.com/information-technology-communication-iot/fintech-market/87465

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1. Research Approach

2.2. Scope, definition, and Assumptions

2.3. Data Sources

2.3.1. Secondary sources

2.3.1.1. Preliminary data mining

2.3.2. Primary sources

2.3.2.1. Statistical Model

2.3.2.2. Data Triangulation

2.3.2.3. Research Objective

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Key trends

3.3. Market drivers

3.4. Market restraints

3.5. Market opportunities

3.6. Market Challenges

3.7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.8. Value chain analysis

Chapter 4. COVID-19 Impact on Fintech Market

Chapter 5. Global Fintech Market Overview, By Application, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Global Fintech Market Overview, By Technology 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Global Fintech Market Overview, By End-Users, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

Chapter 8. Global Fintech Market Overview, By Geography, 2018 - 2032 (USD Million)

...

Chapter 14. Competitive Landscape

14.1. Competitive environment, 2022

14.2. Strategic framework

14.2.1. Partnership/agreement

14.2.2. Expansion

14.2.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

14.2.4. Recent development

Chapter 15. Key Vendor Analysis

15.1. ADYEN

15.1.1. Company overview

15.1.2. Financial performance

15.1.3. Product Benchmarking

15.1.4. Recent initiatives

15.2. Avant, LLC.

15.2.1. Company overview

15.2.2. Financial performance

15.2.3. Product Benchmarking

15.2.4. Recent initiatives

15.3. BEIJING DAOKAU JINKE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.

15.3.1. Company overview

15.3.2. Financial performance

15.3.3. Product Benchmarking

15.3.4. Recent initiatives

Chapter 16. Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 17. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 18. Market Effect Factors Analysis

...TOC Continued

About Us:

Extrapolate is a Global Market Research, Advisory, and Consulting firm that works closely with Industry experts from various industries to bring the latest and most accurate research reports.

In an era of breakneck change and a low tolerance for missed or misread opportunities, businesses need astute guidance to shape markets - not merely respond to them. Extrapolate helps clients develop market perspectives that drive success.

Contact Us