Cybersecurity Mesh Global Market Report 2023

The global cybersecurity mesh market is expected to grow from $59.09 billion in 2022 to $68.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%.The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, causing inflation across goods and services and affecting many markets across the globe. The cybersecurity mesh market is expected to reach $119.49 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 15%.



The cybersecurity mesh market includes revenues earned by entities by identity-based security mesh, endpoint security mesh, IoT security mesh, and application security mesh.The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering.



Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



Cybersecurity mesh is a security model designed to provide flexible and scalable security controls for digital assets and services. It is a cyber defense approach that protects computer networks from hackers by securing each device within its perimeter with firewalls and network security solutions.



North America was the largest region in the Cybersecurity Mesh market in 2022. The regions covered in cybersecurity mesh report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main offerings of cybersecurity mesh are solutions and services.Solutions are an important aspect of many businesses since they help organizations handle specific problems and achieve their goals more efficiently.



Cybersecurity mesh solutions are intended to give organizations with more adaptable, distributed, and flexible cybersecurity architectures, allowing them to better safeguard their digital assets and respond to new cybersecurity threats.It is deployed based on cloud and on-premises, by large enterprises and small and medium enterprises.



It is used by IT and ITES, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, energy and utilities.



The increasing incidences of cyberattacks are expected to propel the growth of the cybersecurity mesh market.A cyber attack is any effort to obtain illicit access to a computer, computing system, or computer network to do harm.



Cybersecurity mesh is the most feasible and adaptable strategy for dealing with these enterprise-level organization risks.It expands security across your architecture, enabling users to safeguard all systems and points of access with a single, unified set of technologies.



For instance, in March 2023, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, a US-based intergovernmental organization, received 800,944 reports of cybercrime from the general population. The total possible damage from cyber attacks in 2022 has risen to $10.2 billion, up from $6.9 billion in 2021. Moreover, in July 2021, according to the cybersecurity threatscape report by Positive Technologies, a Russia-based cybersecurity company, the number of cyberattacks increased by 17% in Q1 of 2021 compared to Q1 of 2020, and it increased by 1.2% as compared to Q4 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidences of cyberattacks are driving the growth of the cybersecurity mesh market.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cybersecurity mesh market.Companies operating in the cybersecurity mesh market are adopting new technologies, such as automation, to sustain their position in the market.



Automation can help organizations detect and respond to threats more quickly and effectively, reducing the risk of a successful cyber attack. For instance, in June 2022, BeyondTrust, a US-based identity management company, automated the cybersecurity mesh with the launch of Password Safe 22.2 and BeyondInsight 22.2. Password Safe is a password management solution that helps organizations manage their passwords securely. With Password Safe, businesses can automate password rotation and credential management, reducing the risk of a successful cyber attack. BeyondInsight, on the other hand, is a vulnerability management solution that helps businesses identify and address vulnerabilities in their network. With BeyondInsight, businesses can automate vulnerability scanning and analysis, reducing the risk of a successful cyber attack. BeyondTrust assists businesses in staying ahead of cyber threats by automating these vital cybersecurity processes.



In March 2021, VMware, a US-based cloud computing and virtualization technology company, acquired Mesh7 for an undisclosed amount.Through this acquisition, VMware improved its API security, visibility, and discovery due to Mesh7 technology.



Mesh7 is a US-based company that provides run-time cloud application security and operates in cybersecurity mesh.



The countries covered in the cybersecurity mesh market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



The cybersecurity mesh market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides cybersecurity mesh market statistics, including cybersecurity mesh industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a cybersecurity mesh market share, detailed cybersecurity mesh market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the cybersecurity mesh industry. This cybersecurity mesh market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.

