Elevate Your Roof: Metal Makes it Happen

Westford USA, June 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global metal roofing market size is expected to reach USD 6.47 billion by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The growing demand for durability, longevity, energy efficiency, low maintenance, environmental sustainability, aesthetics and majorly cost-effectiveness are fueling the market's growth.

Technological Advancement and Sustainability to Promote the Use of Metal Roofing

At a global scale, increasing demand for energy efficient roofing solutions, growing awareness of environmental benefits and advancement in technology are the trends that promote the growth of metal roofing.

Metal roofing is an excellent choice for energy efficiency, as it reflects solar radiation and reduces heat gain, which can help to lower cooling costs. As energy costs continue to rise, more people are turning to metal roofing as a way to save money on their energy bills.

Standing Seam Metal Roofing Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Standing seam metal roofing type dominated the global market owing to its high- energy efficient solutions. The rising demand for sustainable solutions, increasing investment in the construction industry and advantages of standing seam metal roofs, such as durability, longevity and low maintenance, are increasing its production for the future.

Commercial and Industrial are the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the commercial and industrial are the leading segments due to the demand for metal roofing solutions in the commercial manufacturing end-use applications. In addition, the rising number of commercial construction projects such as offices, malls, hospitals and the growing focus on sustainability and energy efficiency is further contributing to the adoption of market.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets for Using Clean Energy

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of well-established players, such as ATAS International, Inc., and CertainTeed Corporation. The rapid number of commercial and residential construction projects and the demand for energy-efficient roofing solutions.

As for the fastest-growing region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit a strong growth in the metal roofing market in the coming years. This growth is attributed to the increasing investments in the construction sector, the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient building solutions, and the growth of manufacturing sector. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the use of green building materials and sustainable construction practices such as the initiatives by the Indian government to develop smart cities and promote sustainable construction practices, China's Green Building Action Plan and Japan's Zero Energy Building (ZEB) program are expected to promote the adoption of energy-efficient and sustainable building solutions, including metal roofing, in these countries.

Browse in-depth TOC on " Metal Roofing Market "

Pages - 242

Tables - 64

Figures - 75

Metal Roofing Market Report Suggests:

Statesman Business Advisors, LLC announced the recent acquisition of Metal Roofing Systems, LLC and Metal Roofing Systems & Supply, LLC, collectively known as “MRS,” by Atlantic Squared Supply LLC has been successfully completed. They have co-advised Atlantic Squared on this transaction, alongside FocalPoint, a division of B. Riley Securities, Inc. The financing for the acquisition was provided by TCW Asset Management Company LLC and PNC Bank, N.A..

In terms of application, the commercial and industrial segment dominates due to the demand for solutions in various applications.

In terms of type, the standing seam metal roofing type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its highly energy-efficient solutions

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Metal Roofing Market Segmentation:

The global Metal Roofing market report is segmented based on Product type, application, and region.

By Type

Standing Seam

Corrugated

Ribbed

Others

By Material Type

Steel

Aluminum

Copper

Zinc

Others

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Metal Roofing Market Major Company Profiles:

ATAS International, Inc.

BlueScope Steel Limited

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

CertainTeed Corporation

Firestone Building Products

Fletcher Building Limited

IKO Industries Ltd.

Kingspan Group

McElroy Metal, Inc.

Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation

NCI Building Systems, Inc.

Owens Corning

Sika AG

Tata Steel Limited

The Garland Company, Inc.

The OmniMax International, Inc.

Union Corrugating Company

U.S. Steel Corporation

Varco Pruden Buildings

Vicwest Building Products (a Kingspan Company)

